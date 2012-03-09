March 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' unsecured
debt rating to the $600 million 2.15% senior notes due 2017, $600 million 3.375%
senior notes due 2022, and $550 million 4.75% senior notes due 2042 issued by
Simon Property Group L.P., a subsidiary of Simon Property Group Inc. (see list).
We expect Simon to use the proceeds from this $1.75 billion debt offering
along with an equity offering that raised another $1.16 billion to fund
recently announced acquisitions. Please see "Bulletin: Simon Property Group
Ratings Unaffected By The Company's $3.5B in Planned Strategic Investments,"
published March 8, 2012, on RatingsDirect.
For our most recent credit analysis on Simon Property Group, see "Summary:
Simon Property Group," published Feb. 22, 2012, on RatingsDirect.
Ratings List
Simon Property Group Inc./Simon Property Group L.P.
Rating
Corporate credit A-/Stable
Ratings Assigned
Simon Property Group L.P.
Rating
$600 million 2.15% senior notes due 2017 A-
$600 million 3.375% senior notes due 2022 A-
$550 million 4.75% senior notes due 2042 A-