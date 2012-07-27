PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 7
June 7 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 27 Consort Healthcare Tameside PLC: * Moodys upgrades the rating of Consort Healthcare Tameside plc to baa2 * Moodys upgrades the rating of Consort Healthcare Tameside plc to baa2 from
baa3
June 7 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* TechnipFMC has entered into a three-year frame agreement with Woodside Energy Ltd in Australia for Riserless Light Well Intervention (RLWI) and subsea services, including intervention, installation, and plug and abandonment services