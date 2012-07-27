July 27 - Overview -- We expect U.S.-based chassis lessor Interpool Inc.'s financial profile to improve modestly, benefiting from growing earnings as a result of rising utilization and modest rate gains. -- We are assigning a 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to Interpool. -- We are also assigning a 'B-' issue rating and a '6' recovery rating to its proposed $325 million second-lien notes co-issued by TRAC Intermodal LLC and TRAC Intermodal Corp. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that growing earnings will allow the company to gradually deleverage and improve its financial profile modestly over the next year. Rating Action On July 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to Interpool Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'B-' rating (two notches below the corporate credit rating) to the proposed $325 million second-lien notes to be co-issued by TRAC Intermodal Corp. and TRAC Intermodal LLC, wholly owned subsidiaries of TRAC Intermodal Holding Corp.(Holding) (not rated). Holding is parent to Interpool Inc. We assigned the notes a '6' recovery rating indicating likely negligible (0-10%) recovery for noteholders in a payment default. Rationale The ratings on Princeton, N.J.-based Interpool reflect the company's substantial debt load and limited financial flexibility. The company has pledged almost all of its assets as collateral under various financings. Positive credit factors include Interpool's No. 1 market position in an industry with limited number of market participants, as well as its ability to scale back capital spending and reduce debt in periods of weak demand. We categorize Interpool's business risk profile as "fair," its financial risk profile as "aggressive," and its liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. Interpool operates under the name TRAC Intermodal. The company provides long-term chassis leases, pooling arrangements, and chassis management services to liner companies, railroads, and U.S. transportation companies. Interpool generates the substantial majority of revenues and earnings from chassis pooling arrangements and from term leases, and the remaining from finance leases and management fees for managing equipment for customers. Chassis are wheeled frames that carry intermodal cargo containers, together forming the equivalent of a truck trailer. In July 2007, an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC (not rated) purchased Interpool and took the company private. The company does not publicly disclose financial information. Interpool has a dominant presence in both the markets to lease chassis that carry marine cargo containers (i.e., those transferred from ships) and those that carry domestic cargo containers, and it is the largest U.S. chassis leasing company. Interpool has slightly more than half of the market for leased marine chassis market (shipping lines, trucking companies, and intermodal marketing companies that own and operate chassis, in addition to those leasing companies provide) and slightly more than half of the entire domestic chassis market (both those that lessors provide and those that other companies own, such as truckers). Interpool has an active fleet of approximately 249,000 chassis, most of which it owns. The average age of the active fleet is about 11.5 years. Interpool's fleet is substantially larger than that of its closest competitor, Flexi-Van Leasing Inc. (not rated). Interpool and Flexi-Van are the dominant players among chassis lessors. We believe Interpool will continue to benefit from a sluggish, but gradually improving, U.S. economy, which supports cargo transportation volumes and chassis usage. Fleet utilization averaged in the high-80% area during 2011, compared with an average in the mid-80% percent area during 2010, and we expect a modest improvement in utilization during 2012.Most of Interpool's equipment is under pooling arrangements or long-term leases (terms greater than one year), and a small portion is on direct finance leases. Pools are arrangements under which a lessor manages a group of chassis owned by various companies (which may include the lessor) and makes them available to users on a short-term basis. The average remaining term on Interpool's term leases is less than two years, and on direct finance leases it is less than five years. We expect revenues and earnings to increase in 2012, benefiting from higher utilization and modest increase in lease rates. Higher operating expenses for repositioning chassis currently in storage back into use and costs associated with repairs and tune-ups of chassis will partly offset the improvement. We expect operating margins (after depreciation and amortization) of about 19%, compared with about 17% at year-end 2011. We also expect funds from operations (FFO) to debt to approach 10% during 2012, compared with 8.6% at the end of 2011, and for debt to capital to remain in the mid-60% area. Interpool, as an equipment leasing company, operates at higher leverage than comparably rated industrial companies. Credit measures could vary depending on the timing and magnitude of capital spending. Liquidity Interpool has adequate liquidity. We believe its sources of cash will likely exceed its uses substantially over the next 12 months. As of Dec. 31, 2011, cash sources included moderate unrestricted cash balances. Pro forma for the proposed refinancing, cash sources include moderate availability under the new $700 million revolver maturing in 2017 (not rated), after taking into account letters of credit and $325 million in expected proceeds from the second-lien notes that will mature in 2019. Our cash sources assumptions do not include proceeds from sale of assets because we expect improvement in utilization from already-high levels will preclude any material asset sales next year. We expect Interpool to use cash mainly for working capital and to invest in capital spending--mostly rebuilding chassis (i.e., overhauling used chassis to make them serviceable). However, Interpool's capital expenditures, which we estimate to be in the mid-$50 million area annually, are highly discretionary and rebuilding of existing equipment has a short lead time. In accordance with Standard & Poor's methodology and assumptions, in our view, the relevant aspects of Interpool's liquidity include: -- Cash sources covering cash uses by more than 1.2x, the minimum ratio for an adequate designation, for the next year; -- Our expectation that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA--consistent with our criteria standard of 15%; -- Our expectation that Interpool would remain in compliance with its financial covenants, including its minimum fixed-charge coverage requirement, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15% over the next year; -- Interpool's ability to absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks, based on positive cash flow and its ability to scale down capital spending drastically; and -- Its prudent financial risk management, in our view, including arranging credit facilities and maintaining cash balances to support liquidity and its ability to reduce capital spending sharply given its discretionary nature (as Interpool demonstrated in 2009). The company has pledged all revenue-generating equipment (chassis and generator sets) to the revolver and the second-lien notes. The revolver facility is subject to a borrowing base. The revolver contains a springing minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio of 1x that is tested if availability is less than 12.5% of the facility or $100 million, whichever is greater. The financial covenants use a different definition of debt than Standard & Poor's does. Recovery analysis Please see the upcoming recovery report on Interpool, to be published on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will modestly improve its financial profile. A modest near-term increase in debt will partly offset earnings and cash flow from higher utilization and rates. We could lower our ratings if renewed economic weakness causes lower utilization and pricing, causing earnings and cash flow to fall such that FFO to total debt falls to and remains less than 5% and debt to capital exceeds 80%. We do not expect to raise the ratings over the next year. However, we could raise the rating if better-than-expected earnings or reduced debt cause FFO to debt to approach mid-teens percent and operating margins to rise higher than 20% on a sustained basis. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Ratings Interpool Inc. Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- TRAC Intermodal LLC Trac Intermodal Corp. $325 mil. second-lien notes B- Recovery rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.