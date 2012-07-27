BRIEF-Van lanschot acquires UBS's domestic wealth management activities in Netherlands
* ACQUIRES UBS'S DOMESTIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT ACTIVITIES IN NETHERLANDS
July 27 Moody's no negative rating impact on Annington Finance No.4 plc following the downgrade of UBS AG, London Branch (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Skanska invests about SEK 430m in the office building Epic in Malmo, Sweden Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)