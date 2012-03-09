Overview
-- U.S. specialty retailer Express Inc. has repaid the outstanding
balance of its $125 million secured term loan using cash on hand.
-- We are raising the corporate credit rating to 'BB' from 'BB-' and
removed it from CreditWatch.
-- We are also raising the issue-level rating on the company's senior
unsecured notes to 'BB' from 'B+' and revising the recovery rating to '3' from
'5'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating performance
will remain stable.
Rating Action
On March 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Columbus, Ohio-based Express Inc. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. We also
raised the issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'BB'
from 'B+' and revised the recovery rating to '3' from '5'. The '3' recovery
rating reflects our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of
principal in the event of default. In addition, we withdrew the issue-level
rating on the company's $125 million secured term loan which the company
repaid. We removed these ratings from CreditWatch, where we had placed them
with positive implications on Dec. 7, 2011. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The speculative ratings on Express Inc. (Express) reflect Standard & Poor's
expectation that the company's operating performance in fiscal 2012 will
remain good, with revenue growth from store expansion and positive same-store
sales. Nevertheless, we see the business risk profile remaining "weak" under
our criteria. Moreover, we view the company's financial risk profile as
"significant," even though we think credit metrics could improve modestly due
to EBITDA growth and potential additional modest debt reduction. We base this
assessment on our belief that management is not likely to maintain a low
leverage capital structure, but will rather begin to implement programs to
return cash to shareholders, and may use debt financing to accomplish this.
Express' business risk profile reflects its participation in the highly
competitive and volatile specialty apparel segment. In our view, Express is a
relatively small player in the specialty apparel market for 20- to
30-year-olds, with about a 5% market share. We expect that trends for
specialty apparel will continue to be more unpredictable than other retail
sectors, and that even with a history of success, companies such as Express
will remain vulnerable to changes in fashion. The company's market-driven
merchandizing strategy has helped mitigate this risk somewhat in recent years.
Revenue increased by 9% in fiscal 2011, with comparable-store sales of 6%, and
we expect that comparable-store sales will remain positive in fiscal 2012.
Over the past year, the company has expanded its margins as a result of leaner
inventories, fewer markdowns, and cost-reduction initiatives. EBITDA margin
was 19.2% on Jan. 31, 2012, compared with 17.8% in the prior year. We expect
margins to improve modestly in 2012, due to sales leverage and eased commodity
price pressure. Still, the company's performance could be vulnerable to swings
in comparable-store sales because of the timing of consumer buying as well as
the fashion risk associated with the company's merchandising.
Our forecast for the company's operating performance is as follows:
-- Revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percent area, reflecting
low-single-digit comparable sales.
-- Continuing unit growth indicating new store development and customer
acceptance of the company's concepts.
-- Operating margins improves slightly due to sales leverage and easing
commodity cost pressure.
-- No meaningful further debt reduction. Although we anticipate the
company to generate fairly good free operating cash flow of about $130
million, we believe there is limited opportunity that the company could reduce
its senior unsecured notes.
The company's financial risk profile is "significant." Following the May 2010
IPO, consistent revenue growth and continuing debt repayment have led to
meaningfully improved credit metrics that are better than our expectations for
the ratings. As of Jan. 31, 2012, total adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 1.9x
and funds from operations to total debt was about 44%, compared with 2.8x and
32% a year ago, respectively. Although we expect modest further improvement in
credit metrics in fiscal 2012, reflecting EBITDA growth and potential
additional modest debt reduction, we see the potential for management to
implement a program that would return cash to shareholders, possibly using
debt to supplement cash sources.
Liquidity
We believe the company's liquidity is "adequate" to more than cover cash needs
over the next several years, even in the event of moderate, unforeseen EBITDA
declines.
-- We expect that liquidity sources will exceeded its uses by 1.2x or
more over the next 12 to 24 months.
-- The company's maturities over this time horizon are manageable, in our
view.
-- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% to 20%
drop in EBITDA.
-- Covenant compliance would also survive a 15% to -20% drop in EBITDA.
-- The company appears to have sound relationships with its banks and a
satisfactory standing in credit markets.
Sources of liquidity include cash flow from operations, a cash balance of $152
million, and adequate availability under its $200 million revolving credit
facility, which was extended to 2016. There is no meaningful maturity in the
near term, as the company's $250 million unsecured notes are due in 2018.
Express has a springing fixed-charge financial covenant, which becomes
applicable if availability under the revolver is less than 10%. The covenant
was not applicable as of Jan. 31, 2012, and we expect the covenant to remain
inapplicable.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Express Inc., to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our stable outlook on Express reflects our expectation that the company's
operating performance and credit metrics will remain relatively stable or
improve somewhat in 2012. We could lower the ratings if the company's
operating performance loses traction, which would lead to weakened credit
metrics, including leverage above 2.5x. This could occur, for example, if
fashion missteps result in a 3% revenue drop and a margin contraction of 200
bps, causing an EBITDA decline of 23% at the current debt level.
Although unlikely in the near term, we would consider raising the ratings if
the company sustains an improved market position through consistent positive
sales and an effective merchandizing strategy. This performance could warrant
a change in our assessment of its business risk profile, which currently
limits the ratings.
Ratings List
Upgraded; Outlook Action
To From
Express Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB-/Watch Pos/--
Not Rated Action; CreditWatch Action
To From
Express Inc.
Senior Secured NR BB+ /Watch Pos
Recovery Rating NR 1
Upgraded; CreditWatch Action; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Express Inc.
Senior Unsecured BB B+ /Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 3 5