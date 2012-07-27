Overview -- We expect the pace of newspaper print advertising revenue declines will continue for the foreseeable future as a result of unfavorable fundamentals in the industry. -- We are affirming all ratings on The New York Times Co., including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, and revising our rating outlook on the company to stable from positive. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that neither an upgrade nor a downgrade appear likely over the near term. Rating Action On July 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on New York City-based The New York Times Co. to stable from positive. At the same time, we affirmed all existing ratings on the company, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating. Rationale The outlook revision to stable reflects our expectation that the timeframe for a potential upgrade lies beyond the next 12 months. Growth in high-margin digital advertising revenue, which is needed to offset the secular decline in print advertising revenue, has halted. Newspaper digital ad revenues declined 1.9% in the first half of 2012, after having increased 5.3% in 2011 and 18.3% in 2010. We expect that continued secular pressure on the print business will mean that sustained digital revenue increases will be needed for the company to generate consolidated revenue and EBITDA growth. Standard & Poor's rating on The New York Times reflects the company's exposure to unfavorable secular trends affecting newspaper print advertising and circulation. The company's business risk profile is "weak" (based on our criteria) because of these risks, notwithstanding the significant national presence and brand equity of the "New York Times" newspaper. These two factors were crucial supports to its March 2011 launch of a digital subscription model charging heavy users. We view the company's financial risk as "aggressive" because of pressure on the company's debt leverage and large underfunded pension obligation. As the third-largest daily newspaper in the U.S., the "New York Times" depends heavily on circulation and advertising in The New York Times media group, which accounts for about three-quarters of total revenues. Despite the newspaper's larger share of national advertising than its peers, owing to national distribution, both national and local advertising are steadily moving online. With news consumption moving online as well, the company is subject to chronic pressure to reduce costs of content, production, and distribution. The company's NYTimes.com subscription news site demonstrated good success in acquiring monthly subscribers. Paid digital subscribers slightly exceeded 500,000 at the end of the second quarter, and grew 12% sequentially since March 18, 2012, which was the one-year anniversary of the introduction. Still, we see the risk that digital circulation and advertising revenues may not grow sufficiently to fully offset declining print advertising revenues. We anticipate that a mid- to high-single-digit decline in advertising revenues will not be entirely offset by increasing circulation resulting from greater digital subscribers and the January 2012 25% newsstand price increase for the daily edition. Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenues will decline at a low-single-digit percentage rate in the second half of 2012, while EBITDA could decline at a low-teen pace because of the large fixed component of costs. Profitability is below the peer group average, and the company faces the risk of fewer efficiency-related options to continue to reduce costs. Also, the company has higher operating costs in the New York and Boston metropolitan markets, where a union workforce hampers cost reduction. Revenues increased 0.6% in the three months ended June 24, 2012, while EBITDA rose 6.5%. An 8.3% increase in total circulation revenue resulting from growth in digital subscriptions offset a 6.8% decline in total advertising revenues. Newspaper advertising revenues fell 6.6%, reflecting an 8.0% decline in print advertising and a 1.6% decline in digital advertising revenues. Revenues of the much smaller About.com business unit declined 8.7% in the quarter because of the continued impact of last year's Google search algorithm change. The company's EBITDA margin rose to 15.2% for the 12 months ended June 24, 2012 from 14.6% for the prior 12 months, reflecting the January 2012 $143 million sale of the underperforming regional newspaper group, as well as lower overall costs. Pro forma for the asset sale, debt to EBITDA, adjusted for operating leases and the company's underfunded pension obligations, edged lower to 4.1x for the 12 months ended June 24, 2012, from 4.3x for the prior year period. Debt reduction more than offset a slight decline in EBITDA resulting from the loss of the regional newspaper group cash flow, as asset sale proceeds have been retained in cash balances. Adjusted leverage is consistent with the indicative debt-to-EBITDA ratio range of 4x-5x that characterizes an aggressive financial risk profile under our criteria. Adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest improved to 4.7x for the 12 months ended June 24, 2012, from 3.5x over the prior 12 months due to lower interest expense resulting from the August 2011 redemption of $250 million 14% notes with cash. Under our base-case scenario, we expect that debt leverage will remain in the low-4x area in 2012, as debt reduction offsets the decline in EBITDA. We expect leverage to rise to the mid-4x area in 2013, as a result of declining EBITDA. We expect interest coverage will improve to nearly 5x for the full year 2012, as a result of a 40% reduction in annual interest expense in connection with the August 2011 redemption. We also expect that interest coverage will decline to the mid-4x area in 2013 due to lower EBITDA. Conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash was roughly flat at around 25% over the past year. We expect EBITDA conversion will be remain roughly stable in 2012 and 2013. Liquidity The company has strong sources of liquidity to more than cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months, even in the event of moderate unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile is based on the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect that sources of liquidity (including cash and facility availability) over the next 12 to 18 months will exceed uses by 1.5x or more. -- We also expect net sources would be positive even with EBITDA declines exceeding 30% over the next 12 months. -- The company would likely remain in compliance with maintenance covenants, even with an EBITDA decline of 30%, in our view. -- We believe the company has good relationships with its banks and a satisfactory standing in the credit markets. Cash and short-term investments increased to $570 million at June 24, 2012, versus $403 million a year ago due to the sale of the company's regional newspaper group and remaining stake in Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox baseball team. Near-term debt maturities consist of $75 million of notes due September 2012, which we expect will be repaid with some of the company's excess cash. Intermediate-term debt maturities consist of $250 million of notes due in 2015 and $225 million due in 2016. We expect these will be repaid with a combination of excess cash, discretionary cash flow, and refinancing. We expect discretionary cash flow in excess of $100 million in 2012 and roughly $75 million in 2013. Management suspended its common stock dividend in February 2009, and we do not anticipate a resumption over the near term. The company has access to a $125 million unused asset-backed loan revolver due 2016. The agreement has a 1x fixed-charge ratio covenant, which only takes effect if borrowings are outstanding under the facility. We expect the company will be able to maintain a satisfactory margin of compliance with this covenant, which does not step up over the life of the agreement. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that neither an upgrade nor a downgrade are likely in the coming 12-18 months. We see the potential that long-term credit profile improvement could be hampered by continued secular pressure on the business, despite efforts at the development of new digital revenue. We could lower the rating to 'B' if the trends of newspaper ad revenue declines accelerate, necessitating ongoing restructuring charges, and contributing to shrinkage of EBITDA, the EBITDA margin, and minimal discretionary cash flow. This scenario could transpire if revenue declines roughly 10%, while EBITDA falls about 30%, reflecting the difficulty of eliminating fixed costs. Additional potential elements of a downgrade scenario could involve management decisions to reinvest a large portion of its cash flow in high-priced acquisitions, sizable share repurchases, or material dividends, which we currently do no anticipate. We would consider an upgrade to 'BB-' if it can develop traction in digital revenues that permit the digital business to fully offset publishing revenue declines, leading to EBITDA growth, and the company continues to balance shareholder returns and acquisitions with debt repayment. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action The New York Times Co. To From Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B+/Positive/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Senior Unsecured B+ Recovery Rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.