March 9 - Overview -- First Data Corp., a leading global provider of transaction processing services, recently announced its intent to issue a new $3.2 billion term loan D due 2017 and $850 million first-lien notes due 2019. -- The proceeds from these offerings will refinance a like amount of outstanding principal on the company's term loan due 2014, without a material change to annual cash interest expense. -- We are assigning 'B+' issue rating and '2' recovery rating to First Data's proposed term loan D and first-lien notes, while affirming all ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations for near-term revenue and EBITDA growth, material reduction in 2014 debt maturities, and improving prospects for the company to address its capital structure over time. Rating Action On March 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned its 'B+' issue-level rating to First Data Corp.'s proposed $3.2 billion term loan D due 2017 and $850 million first-lien notes due 2019. The recovery rating is '2', reflecting our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for the term loan lenders in the event of default. In addition, we affirmed the 'B' corporate credit rating. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings reflect First Data's highly leveraged capital structure, weak credit protection measures, and modest free cash flow generation. Nevertheless, with segment revenues (excluding reimbursable postage and debit network fees) of about $6.6 billion for 2011, First Data retains a "strong" business risk profile (as defined by our criteria). The company maintains a leading market presence as a provider of payment processing services for merchants and financial institutions, with high barriers to entry, significant recurring revenues, and a broad customer base. First Data reported 3% year-over-year business segment revenue growth for 2011, with growth provided mainly from its international business, offset by ongoing client losses and price pressure in its U.S. financial institution services business. Adjusted EBITDA margins (excluding reimbursable network fees) were strong at about 34%, largely reflecting improvements in international profitability. We expect First Data to offset highly competitive industry conditions and pricing pressure through its ongoing cost-reduction initiatives and growth-driven economies of scale. The company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile reflects a debt to EBITDA ratio (adjusted for operating leases and including holding company payment-in-kind notes) that remains very high for the rating-in excess of 10x as of Dec. 31, 2011. EBITDA interest coverage is less than 1.5x, and cash flow from operations to total debt is in the low- to mid-single digits. Given our expectation of mid-single-digit revenue and EBITDA growth in 2012, we do not expect material improvement in credit metrics in the near term. In addition, potential global economic weakness could constrain First Data's ability to achieve its near-term growth targets. First Data's refinancing and debt exchange actions over the past two years represent significant and positive steps toward smoothing and extending its debt maturity profile. However, the transactions have not materially altered the total amount of debt outstanding, and the company's financial profile remains highly leveraged. Adjusted debt balances, including holding company PIK notes, increased by about $79 million in 2011, due to PIK accretion, which more than offset debt repayment. Liquidity First Data has "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our criteria), with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include cash and short-term investment balances of $255 million as of Dec. 31, 2011 (excluding amounts included in settlement assets and amounts held outside of the U.S. that cannot be used in the near term for general corporate purposes) and expected positive annual discretionary cash flow. Relevant aspects of First Data's liquidity, in our view, are as follows: -- We see coverage of uses to be in excess of 1.5x for the next 12 months, in part reflecting modest near-term debt maturities. -- We expect that net sources would be positive in the near term, even with a 15% decline in EBITDA from December 2011 latest-12-month levels. -- In addition to cash balances, as of Dec. 31, 2011, First Data had access to a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility (of which about $45 million was used for letters of credit as of Dec. 31, 2011). -- Additionally, financial flexibility is enhanced by a single debt maintenance covenant in the first-lien credit agreement that currently provides a significant (currently more than 30%) cushion. -- Material acquisitions are not expected or incorporated in the current rating. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on First Data, published Dec. 29, 2011, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects First Data's strong business profile and relatively stable historical operating performance. Ratings improvement is constrained by very high debt leverage for the rating, and the company's limited capacity to reduce debt from cash flow in the near term. We could revise the outlook to negative if revenue weakness and/or cost pressures result in reported annual EBITDA growth below 5% in 2012. Related Criteria And Research -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012 -- Industry Economic Outlook: Slow Global IT Spending Growth Is Likely To Continue Into 2012, Jan. 12, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, Dec. 22, 2011 -- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct. 13, 2011 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed First Data Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- New Ratings First Data Corp. Senior Secured 1st Lien sr nts due 2022 B+ Recovery Rating 2 Extended Euro Term bank ln due 2017 B+ Recovery Rating 2 Extended US Term bank ln due 2017 B+ Recovery Rating 2 Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged First Data Corp. Senior Secured B+ Recovery Rating 2 Senior Unsecured B- Recovery Rating 5 Subordinated CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.