July 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the senior student loan notes and the subordinate notes issued by the Higher Education Loan Authority of the State of Missouri (MOHELA) under the 11th General Student Loan Program Bond Resolution, dated Feb. 4, 1994 (MOHELA 11th General Bond Resolution Notes). The Rating Outlook on the senior notes, which is tied to the sovereign rating of the U.S. government, remains Negative. The Rating Outlook on the subordinate notes will remain Stable. The ratings on the senior and subordinate notes are affirmed based on the sufficient level of credit enhancement (combination of overcollateralization, projected minimum excess spread, and subordination) to cover the applicable risk factor stresses. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: MOHELA Senior Student Loan Revenue Bonds issued under the 11th General Student Loan Program Bond Resolution --1999-4 class MM affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2001 class A affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2001 class C affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2001 class D affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2001 class E affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2001 class UU affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2002 class D affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2002 class G affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2002 class I affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2003 class A affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2003 class C affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2003 class D affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2003 class E affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2003 class F affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2004 class D affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2004 class E affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2004 class F affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2004 class H affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2004 class I affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2006 class F-1 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2006 class F-2 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2006 class F-3 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2006 class F-4 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2006 class F-5 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2006 class F-6 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2006 class F-7 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2006 class F-8 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; MOHELA Subordinate Student Loan Revenue Bonds issued under the 11th General Student Loan Program Bond Resolution --1996 class K affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --1997-3 class S affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --1998 class X affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --1999-3 class LL affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --2001 class XX affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --2002 class M affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --2002 class N affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable --2004 class K affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable.