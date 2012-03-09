March 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'B+'
rating on Redwood City, Calif.-based Serena Software Inc.'s proposed $117
million term loan B due 2016 remains unchanged. The recovery rating remains '2',
indicating substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default by
the borrower.
Our 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Serena remain unchanged,
along with our other issue and recovery ratings on the company's debt. (For
the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on
Serena, published Nov. 28, 2011, on RatingsDirect. For the complete recovery
analysis, see the recovery report on Serena, to be published separately on
RatingsDirect following the release of this article.)
The ratings on Serena reflect its narrow business profile, a highly
competitive business environment with significantly larger competitors, and a
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile (as defined in our criteria). Serena
has a solid No. 2 position in the software configuration management (SCM)
market, but this is a limited-and highly competitive-market. The company's
large maintenance revenue base, which provides a measure of revenue visibility
and "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our criteria) provide support for the
rating.
Serena provides integrated software and related services that help companies'
IT departments manage the custom software application development cycle and
associated business processes across both their mainframe and distributed
systems. The company targets large, Fortune 100 global firms in North America
and Europe. Many of its customers are in the financial or health care fields
and subject to substantial mandatory auditing requirements, providing demand
for the type of services that Serena offers. Still, the competitive
environment is intense and includes major rivals such as Rational Software
(IBM), Computer Associates, and Compuware, and customers that could
potentially handle "change management" tasks internally.
Debt to EBITDA improved to about 5.3x as of fiscal year ended January 2012,
down from 6.7x on Oct. 31, 2008, as the company has used cash flow to repay
debt throughout the capital structure. Standard & Poor' expects debt to
adjusted EBITDA to drop slightly over the next year, reflecting scheduled debt
paydowns. However, Serena benefits from relatively low capital expenditure
requirements, enabling the company to generate modest discretionary cash flow,
which it has historically used for voluntary debt repayment and small
acquisitions, and which could reduce debt and leverage further.
RATINGS LIST
Serena Software Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
$117 mil term loan B due 2016 B+
Recovery Rating 2
