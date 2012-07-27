July 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed seven classes of Concord Real Estate CDO 2006-1, Ltd./LLC (Concord 2006-1) reflecting Fitch's base case loss expectation of 30.7%. Fitch's performance expectation incorporates prospective views regarding commercial real estate market values and cash flow declines. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Per Fitch categorizations, commercial real estate loans (CREL) comprise approximately 78.9% of the collateral of the CDO. Approximately 74% of the CREL are B-notes or mezzanine loans with the remainder whole loans or A-notes. CMBS/CDO collateral represents 21% of the total collateral. Since Fitch's last ratings action, the weighted average Fitch derived rating for the underlying rated collateral improved slightly to 'B' from 'B-'/'CCC+'. Defaulted assets (including both CREL and CMBS/CDO collateral) totaled 15.2%, while assets of concern totaled 12.1%. Under Fitch's methodology, approximately 58% of the portfolio is modeled to default in the base case stress scenario, defined as the 'B' stress. In this scenario, the modeled average cash flow decline is 9.4% from generally year-end 2011. Modeled recoveries have improved from Fitch's last ratings action to approximately 47%. While the largest component of Fitch's base case loss expectation is the modeled losses on the CMBS/CDO bond collateral, the second largest component is a defaulted B-note (7.6% of the total collateral) secured by a 575-room full-service resort located in Tucson, AZ. In March 2010, the loan transferred to special servicing after the borrower failed to make a required debt seasonality reserve payment. Since August 2010, the loan has been in maturity default and the special servicer is pursuing foreclosure. Given the note's subordinate position, Fitch modeled a term default with a full loss in its base case scenario. The next largest contributor to Fitch's base case loss expectation is a C-note (4.8% of the total collateral) backed by a 1.2 million-square foot (sf) office/flex portfolio located throughout Colorado. The loan was modified in November 2011 and extended three years through March 2015. The CDO position remains highly leveraged, and Fitch modeled a full loss in its base case scenario. The third largest contributor to Fitch's base case loss expectation is a B-note (8.5%) secured by two class A office towers totaling 756,851 sf located in Farmers Branch, TX, north of Dallas. The property is net leased to a single tenant for close to two years beyond the loan term. However, based on the leverage, Fitch modeled the loan as defaulting at maturity, with significant losses possible. The transaction was analyzed according to the 'Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions', which applies stresses to property cash flows and debt service coverage ratio tests to project future default levels for the underlying portfolio. Recoveries are based on stressed cash flows and Fitch's long-term capitalization rates. The default levels were then compared to the breakeven levels generated by Fitch's cash flow model of the CDO under various default timing and interest rate stress scenarios as described in the report 'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs'. The breakeven rates for classes A-1 through C pass the cash flow model at the ratings listed below. Fitch also performed a sensitivity analysis, which assumed all loans experience a term default, as well as applied additional cash flow stresses. Under this scenario, the credit enhancement for the classes was generally consistent with the ratings listed below. The 'CCC' ratings for classes D through F are based on a deterministic analysis that considers Fitch's base case loss expectation for the pool and the current percentage of defaulted assets and Fitch Loans of Concern, factoring in anticipated recoveries relative to the credit enhancement of each class. The Positive and Stable Outlooks on classes A-1 through C reflect the classes' senior position in the capital structure and the substantial credit enhancement to the classes. WRP Management, LLC is the collateral asset manager for the transaction. The CDO's reinvestment period ended in December 2011. Since Fitch's last rating action, an additional $29 million in notes were surrendered for cancellation, consisting of $20 million in class D notes and $9 million in class E notes. The updated balances of such classes are reflected below. Fitch affirms the following classes and revises Rating Outlooks as indicated: --$147.9 million class A-1 at 'BBBsf'; Outlook to Positive from Stable; --$23.3 million class A-2 at 'BBsf'; Outlook to Positive from Stable; --$46.5 million class B at 'BBsf'; Outlook to Stable from Negative; --$10 million class C at 'Bsf'; Outlook to Stable from Negative. Fitch affirms the following classes and revises Recovery Estimates (REs) as indicated: --$6 million class D at 'CCCsf'; RE 100%; --$8.1 million class E at 'CCCsf'; RE 100%; --$22.4 million class F at 'CCCsf'; RE 45%. Fitch previously withdrew its ratings of classes G and H due to the full surrender of those certificates. Fitch does not rate the $51.2 million preferred shares. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' (May 30, 2012); --'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions' (March 20, 2012); --'Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions' (Dec. 1, 2011); --'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs' (Sept. 15, 2011).