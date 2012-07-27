Overview -- U.S. early childhood education provider Knowledge Universe Education's (KUE) performance has been weaker than we had previously expected. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on KUE to 'CCC' from 'B-' and removing the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. The outlook is negative. -- The negative outlook reflects our concern that the company's cash balances will continue to dwindle and that it may need another amendment to its credit facility, which could be more difficult to obtain. Rating Action On July 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on U.S. early childhood education provider Knowledge Universe Education LLC (KUE) to 'CCC' from 'B-'. At the same time, we removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on April 5, 2012. The outlook is negative. Rationale The downgrade reflects our expectation that absent a significant rebound in operating performance, KUE's continued negative discretionary cash flow will consume its cash balances. We also believe that the company will likely need another amendment to its revolving credit facility due June 2014 by the second half of 2013. Its covenants tighten every quarter starting September 2012 until March 2014, while continued high unemployment and strained state budgets would likely restrict a rebound in operating performance. Standard & Poor's rating on KUE reflects the company's "weak" liquidity position, including its narrow headroom with amended covenants, and rising lease-adjusted leverage (11x as of March 31, 2012), underpinning our financial risk profile assessment of "highly aggressive." We consider the company's business risk profile "vulnerable" because of its narrow operating focus, sensitivity of capacity utilization rates to high unemployment, and dependence on state and local federal subsidized programs, which are vulnerable to budget constraints. We expect KUE to continue to underperform some of its U.S. peers, and maintain a lower EBITDA margin. KUE is a midsized, niche operator of child care centers, which we consider mature, cyclical, and highly competitive. We believe these dynamics will result in the company reporting highly variable revenues and even greater volatility in EBITDA over the course of the economic cycle. Although the company has the largest number of centers in this highly fragmented industry, we estimate its overall share of the child care market is small, at less than 5%. The company also has a small presence in workplace-based child care centers, representing about 5% of its centers, which have experienced less volatility than its retail centers. Revenue visibility is limited, as clients pay the company tuition one week in advance, with no time commitments or contracts. Adverse effects of economic down-cycles, together with the fixed-cost structure of KUE's child care center network, undermine revenue and earnings resilience. Under our base-case scenario, we expect full year 2012 and 2013 revenue will decline at a low- to mid-single-digit percent rate because of lower enrollment due to high unemployment and softness in consumer spending. We expect pricing to remain soft due to sluggish economic conditions, which may require the company to give higher discounts to retain enrollment. We expect EBITDA will fall at a mid-20% rate in 2012 and low-double-digit percentage pace in 2013, owing to underutilized capacity and expenses declining moderately compared with the revenue decline. Operating performance in the first quarter was below our expectations. Revenue and EBITDA declined 3.5% and 30%, respectively, from the prior-year period because of lower enrollment, a decline in utilization, and a 2.8% decline in same-center revenue. The EBITDA margin contracted to a thin 4.5% in the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, from 7.4% in the prior-year period because of unfavorable absorption of fixed overhead and charges related to closed centers. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, debt to EBITDA, adjusted for operating leases, was steep at 11.0x, up from 8.3x in 2010 because of lower EBITDA. We expect leverage to remain around these high levels throughout 2012 and in 2013. We associate leverage in excess of 5x with a highly leveraged financial risk profile. Lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest expense weakened to 1.5x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, from 2.0x over the same period last year. We expect that interest coverage will decline to roughly 1.4x in 2012 and 1.3x in 2013. KUE incurred a discretionary cash flow deficit of $4 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012 because of higher capital spending and a decline in operating performance. We expect that negative discretionary cash flow will increase for the full year 2012, based on our expectations that the company will need increased capital spending to maintain the competiveness of its centers. Liquidity We view KUE's liquidity profile as weak because of the risk that the company will need an amendment over the next 12 months, that it could breach the amended covenants, and that its cash balances will continue to contract. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- The company would not be able to absorb low-probability, high-impact adversities, in our view. -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses by at least 1.2x. -- We believe the company will need another amendment to its revolving credit facility by the latter half of 2013, but there is a risk it will not be able to obtain one. Liquidity sources include KUE's cash balances of $69.1 million as of March 31, 2012, and its unused $75 million revolving credit facility due 2014, availability of which is reduced by $43.8 million in outstanding letters of credit and subject to financial covenant constraints. As part of the amendment, the revolving credit facility size was reduced from $85 million, and the financial covenants were amended, and now tighten every quarter until March 2014. We expect discretionary cash flow deficits to increase throughout 2012 and 2013 because of declining operating performance and higher capital spending reinvestment needs. Debt maturities are minimal, and largely consist of a revolving credit facility due June 2014 and the $260 million 7.75% senior subordinated notes due February 2015, which are currently trading at a discount. We will also continue to monitor low trading levels of the company's unsecured debt, which might suggest that a subpar exchange offer would be among alternatives that management could consider as the 2015 maturity date approaches. We would most likely view such a transaction as a selective default. In May 2011, KUE separated substantially all of its owned real estate-related assets from its early childhood education-related assets on a substantially tax-free basis by distributing KC Propco Holding II LLC (which owns about 40% of the centers) to an entity ultimately owned by the same shareholders that own KUE. We expect that KC Propco's ability to lend credit support to KUE is limited as underperformance at KUE could restrict the ability of KC Propco to use it excess cash flow to support KUE as per financial covenants in its commercial mortgage bank security. Revolving credit facility financial covenants apply to KUE and exclude debt at KC Propco. We estimate that KUE will have slightly less that a 15% margin of compliance with its minimum EBITDA covenant. We expect headroom may shrink as the covenant steps up every quarter starting September 2012 through June 2014, unless high unemployment and strained state budget pressures abate. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on KUE, to be published separately on RatingsDirect. Outlook The negative outlook reflects that operating performance will remain weak in the child care services industry and our concern that KUE's cash balances will continue to fall as a result of negative discretionary cash flow. We see the risk that the company will need an amendment or waiver in the latter half of 2013 to avoid a covenant violation if EBITDA declines do not reverse. We could lower the rating if EBITDA declines more rapidly than currently expected and negative discretionary cash flow accelerates, aggravating weak liquidity. More specifically, if revenue falls 5% and EBITDA drops an additional 10%, resulting in only a mid-single-digit percent cushion of compliance, with a possibility of declining further, we could lower the rating. We regard a near-term revision of the outlook to stable as a remote scenario, involving consistent improvement in overall profitability, reversal of discretionary cash flow deficits, and financial policies that support progress in reducing leverage and restoring a healthy margin of compliance with financial covenants. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded To From Knowledge Universe Education LLC Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Negative/-- B-/Watch Neg/-- Subordinated CCC- CCC+/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 5 5