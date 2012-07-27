Overview -- We have observed trends of rising consumer leverage and elevated residential real estate prices in Canada, in conjunction with incremental deterioration of the domestic and global economic outlook. -- In our view, this poses a risk for Canadian banks given the importance of each bank's consumer credit loan portfolio. -- We are revising our outlook to negative from stable and affirming our 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings on The Bank of Nova Scotia. -- The negative outlook reflects that we might lower the ratings on the bank if the growing economic imbalances were to lead us to a more negative view of the economic and industry environment in which Canadian banks operate. Rating Action On July 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Canadian financial institution The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to negative from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings. Rationale The outlook revision is linked to our evolving views of economic risk and industry risk for banks operating in Canada. A prolonged run-up in housing prices and consumer indebtedness in Canada is contributing to growing imbalances and Canada's vulnerability to the generally weak global economy, applying negative pressure on economic risk for banks. Growing pressure on banks' risk appetites and profitability arising from competition for loan and deposit market share could also lead to a deterioration in our view of industry risk. If current trends continue, we might lower the ratings on BNS by one notch, if the growing economic imbalances were to lead us to a more negative view of the economic environment in which Canadian banks operate, in the absence of offsetting bank-specific considerations (see "Outlooks On Seven Canadian Banks Revised To Negative From Stable Due To Economic And Industry Risk Trends; All Ratings Affirmed," published July 27, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). In our view, BNS has a strong business position, adequate capital and earnings, a strong risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity, reflecting its unchanged stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'a+'. The anchor rating is 'a-'. According to our criteria, BNS is a "systemically important" bank. We consider that the bank would likely benefit from extraordinary government support in times of stress. As such BNS benefits from a one-notch uplift from its stand-alone credit profile to reflect government support. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the potential that we might lower the ratings on BNS if the growing economic imbalances were to lead us to a more negative view of the economic and industry environment in which Canadian banks operate, in the absence of offsetting considerations specific to BNS. The outlook also reflects our expectation that BNS will continue to generate consistent earnings through its premier business franchises in Canada and diversified revenue sources, even though our expectations are for moderating operating revenue growth due to a slowing Canadian economy. We could lower the ratings if the risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio falls below 7% for several consecutive quarters, losses from trading operations exceed historical losses, or net charge-offs consistently become substantially higher than the domestic peer average. We could raise the ratings if the RAC ratio is consistently above 10%. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating AA-/Negative/A-1+ SACP a+ Anchor a- Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Strong (+1) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 1 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 1 Additional Factors 0