Overview -- U.S. gaming operator CCM Merger Inc. (CCM) plans to issue $275 million in senior unsecured notes, the proceeds of which will be used to refinance its existing notes due August 2013. -- We are assigning the proposed notes our preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level rating, with a preliminary recovery rating of '6'. -- We are also affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company. -- Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that CCM will continue generating relatively stable cash flow, allowing moderate deleveraging over the longer term. Rating Action On March 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Detroit, Mich.-based CCM Merger Inc.'s (CCM) proposed $275 million senior unsecured notes due 2019 a preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level rating (two notches lower than its 'B' corporate credit rating). We also assigned this debt a preliminary recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The company plans to use proceeds from the proposed issuance to repay its existing senior unsecured notes due August 2013. Our preliminary ratings are subject to our review of final documentation. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on CCM. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale Our corporate credit rating on CCM reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as "weak," according to our criteria. Our assessment of CCM's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" reflects its high debt leverage, but we expect the leverage profile to gradually improve. Our assessment of CCM's financial risk profile also considers its meaningful debt maturity in 2013, but, based on our performance expectations, we expect CCM will address this maturity. Our assessment of CCM's business risk profile as weak reflects its narrow business focus as an operator of a single casino property in a highly competitive market, and the persistent, challenging economic conditions in the market in which the company operates. CCM's relatively stable operating performance over the economic cycle and its ability to maintain a sizable market share somewhat temper these factors. CCM owns and operates the Motorcity Casino Hotel in downtown Detroit. During 2011, CCM's net revenue and EBITDA increased in the mid-single-digit percentage area, driven by increased gaming revenues and a property tax refund. We believe EBITDA will decrease in the low single digits in 2012, however, as CCM faces slightly increased labor costs because of the new collective bargaining agreement reached in late 2011 and a difficult comparison to 2011, which included the tax refund. We expect total leverage, measured in accordance with its credit agreement, to be in the mid-6x area by early 2013, providing sufficient cushion relative to the 7.75x covenant threshold in 2013. Over the longer term, we expect CCM to achieve modest EBITDA growth, by maintaining a stable share in a market we expect to see GDP-like growth. In addition, given the scheduled amortization and 75% excess cash flow sweep provision in the credit facility, we believe CCM's leverage should improve toward 6x over the next few years. We do not expect Penn National Gaming's Hollywood Casino Toledo (approximately 60 miles from Detroit, scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2012) to have a material effect on the Detroit market or CCM's operating performance. Most of CCM's customers are within a 25-mile radius of the property, and we believe only a small percentage of its rated players come from Ohio. Additionally, several groups are seeking to add additional gaming locations in Michigan. At this point, we view this potential competition as a low-probability issue, because it faces several hurdles, including the need for the commercial proposal to gain the requisite signatures to place a proposal on the election ballot and, in the case of the tribal proposal, the ability to gain federal approval for off-reservation gaming. We will continue monitoring the potential for additional gaming capacity in the state. As reported by the Michigan Gaming Control Board, adjusted gross revenue (AGR) for the Detroit market increased 3.4%, to $1.42 million in 2011 from 1.38 million in 2010. Motorcity's AGR increased 5.7% in 2011, resulting in a market-share increase of about 75 basis points to approximately 33.1%. The market likely benefited from an improved, albeit still difficult, regional economic environment over last year. Although unemployment in the region remains high, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 10.5% at the end of Dec 2011, from 12.4% in Dec 2010. Liquidity Based on expected sources and uses of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months and incorporating our performance expectations and a successful refinancing, CCM has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. If CCM cannot complete the proposed refinancing transaction in the near term, our assessment of the company's liquidity profile would be revised to "less than adequate," according to our criteria, based on its debt maturity profile. Relevant expectations and assumptions in our assessment of CCM's liquidity profile include: -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12-18 months to exceed uses by at least 1.2x. -- We believe sources of liquidity will remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%. Sources of liquidity include the undrawn balance of the $20 million revolver, some excess cash on the balance sheet, and internally generated cash. Uses of liquidity include interest and amortization payments, capital expenditures (primarily maintenance related and limited under the credit agreement), and a 75% excess cash flow sweep. Financial covenants under the credit facilities include a minimum interest coverage ratio, maximum first-lien and total leverage ratios, and a maximum capital expenditures limit. Under our performance expectations, we expect CCM to maintain adequate cushion under the covenant levels. CCM nearest maturity is currently the August 2013 maturity of its existing senior unsecured notes. Additionally, based on the terms of the credit agreement, the term loan and revolver would immediately come due in May 2013 if CCM does not refinance the notes by then. If the senior unsecured notes are refinanced through the proposed transaction, the closest maturity would be the revolver in 2016. Recovery analysis The issue-level rating on CCM's senior secured credit facilities is 'B+' (one notch higher than the 'B' corporate credit rating on the company) with a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The issue-level rating on CCM's existing senior unsecured notes is 'CCC+' (two notches lower than the corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0 to 10%) recovery. We are assigning the proposed $275 million senior unsecured notes due 2019 our preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level and '6' recovery ratings. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on CCM Merger Inc., to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that CCM will continue generating relatively stable cash flow, allowing moderate deleveraging over the intermediate term. Despite our expectation for a low-single-digit percentage decline in EBITDA in 2012, we believe credit measures will improve over the longer term from modest growth in EBITDA, scheduled term loan amortization, and the 75% excess cash flow sweep provision under the credit facility. We could consider an upgrade if we believe performance improvements would drive leverage below 6x within the subsequent 12 months. Under our current forecast, we expect leverage to remain above 6x through 2013. Downside rating pressure could result from meaningful underperformance to the point where a covenant violation becomes likely or if we believe interest coverage could fall below 1.5x. Additionally, the rating would be pressured if we become concerned that CCM will be unable to refinance its notes in the near term. Related Criteria And Research Ratings List Ratings Affirmed CCM Merger Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Senior Secured B+ Recovery Rating 2 Senior Unsecured Local Currency CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 Rating Assigned Prpd $275 mil. sr. unsec notes due 2019 CCC+(prelim) Recovery rating 6(prelim)