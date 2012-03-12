Overview
-- U.S. gaming operator CCM Merger Inc. (CCM) plans to issue $275 million
in senior unsecured notes, the proceeds of which will be used to refinance its
existing notes due August 2013.
-- We are assigning the proposed notes our preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level
rating, with a preliminary recovery rating of '6'.
-- We are also affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company.
-- Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that CCM will
continue generating relatively stable cash flow, allowing moderate
deleveraging over the longer term.
Rating Action
On March 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Detroit,
Mich.-based CCM Merger Inc.'s (CCM) proposed $275 million senior unsecured
notes due 2019 a preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level rating (two notches lower than
its 'B' corporate credit rating). We also assigned this debt a preliminary
recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%)
recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The company plans to
use proceeds from the proposed issuance to repay its existing senior unsecured
notes due August 2013. Our preliminary ratings are subject to our review of
final documentation.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on CCM. The
rating outlook is stable.
Rationale
Our corporate credit rating on CCM reflects our assessment of the company's
financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as
"weak," according to our criteria.
Our assessment of CCM's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" reflects
its high debt leverage, but we expect the leverage profile to gradually
improve. Our assessment of CCM's financial risk profile also considers its
meaningful debt maturity in 2013, but, based on our performance expectations,
we expect CCM will address this maturity.
Our assessment of CCM's business risk profile as weak reflects its narrow
business focus as an operator of a single casino property in a highly
competitive market, and the persistent, challenging economic conditions in the
market in which the company operates. CCM's relatively stable operating
performance over the economic cycle and its ability to maintain a sizable
market share somewhat temper these factors. CCM owns and operates the
Motorcity Casino Hotel in downtown Detroit.
During 2011, CCM's net revenue and EBITDA increased in the mid-single-digit
percentage area, driven by increased gaming revenues and a property tax
refund. We believe EBITDA will decrease in the low single digits in 2012,
however, as CCM faces slightly increased labor costs because of the new
collective bargaining agreement reached in late 2011 and a difficult
comparison to 2011, which included the tax refund. We expect total leverage,
measured in accordance with its credit agreement, to be in the mid-6x area by
early 2013, providing sufficient cushion relative to the 7.75x covenant
threshold in 2013. Over the longer term, we expect CCM to achieve modest
EBITDA growth, by maintaining a stable share in a market we expect to see
GDP-like growth. In addition, given the scheduled amortization and 75% excess
cash flow sweep provision in the credit facility, we believe CCM's leverage
should improve toward 6x over the next few years.
We do not expect Penn National Gaming's Hollywood Casino Toledo (approximately
60 miles from Detroit, scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2012) to
have a material effect on the Detroit market or CCM's operating performance.
Most of CCM's customers are within a 25-mile radius of the property, and we
believe only a small percentage of its rated players come from Ohio.
Additionally, several groups are seeking to add additional gaming locations in
Michigan. At this point, we view this potential competition as a
low-probability issue, because it faces several hurdles, including the need
for the commercial proposal to gain the requisite signatures to place a
proposal on the election ballot and, in the case of the tribal proposal, the
ability to gain federal approval for off-reservation gaming. We will continue
monitoring the potential for additional gaming capacity in the state.
As reported by the Michigan Gaming Control Board, adjusted gross revenue (AGR)
for the Detroit market increased 3.4%, to $1.42 million in 2011 from 1.38
million in 2010. Motorcity's AGR increased 5.7% in 2011, resulting in a
market-share increase of about 75 basis points to approximately 33.1%. The
market likely benefited from an improved, albeit still difficult, regional
economic environment over last year. Although unemployment in the region
remains high, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the seasonally adjusted
unemployment rate decreased to 10.5% at the end of Dec 2011, from 12.4% in Dec
2010.
Liquidity
Based on expected sources and uses of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months
and incorporating our performance expectations and a successful refinancing,
CCM has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. If CCM
cannot complete the proposed refinancing transaction in the near term, our
assessment of the company's liquidity profile would be revised to "less than
adequate," according to our criteria, based on its debt maturity profile.
Relevant expectations and assumptions in our assessment of CCM's liquidity
profile include:
-- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12-18 months to exceed
uses by at least 1.2x.
-- We believe sources of liquidity will remain positive, even if EBITDA
declines by 15%.
Sources of liquidity include the undrawn balance of the $20 million revolver,
some excess cash on the balance sheet, and internally generated cash. Uses of
liquidity include interest and amortization payments, capital expenditures
(primarily maintenance related and limited under the credit agreement), and a
75% excess cash flow sweep. Financial covenants under the credit facilities
include a minimum interest coverage ratio, maximum first-lien and total
leverage ratios, and a maximum capital expenditures limit. Under our
performance expectations, we expect CCM to maintain adequate cushion under the
covenant levels.
CCM nearest maturity is currently the August 2013 maturity of its existing
senior unsecured notes. Additionally, based on the terms of the credit
agreement, the term loan and revolver would immediately come due in May 2013
if CCM does not refinance the notes by then. If the senior unsecured notes are
refinanced through the proposed transaction, the closest maturity would be the
revolver in 2016.
Recovery analysis
The issue-level rating on CCM's senior secured credit facilities is 'B+' (one
notch higher than the 'B' corporate credit rating on the company) with a
recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%)
recovery in the event of a payment default. The issue-level rating on CCM's
existing senior unsecured notes is 'CCC+' (two notches lower than the
corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our
expectation of negligible (0 to 10%) recovery.
We are assigning the proposed $275 million senior unsecured notes due 2019 our
preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level and '6' recovery ratings. For the complete
recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on CCM Merger Inc.,
to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that CCM will continue
generating relatively stable cash flow, allowing moderate deleveraging over
the intermediate term. Despite our expectation for a low-single-digit
percentage decline in EBITDA in 2012, we believe credit measures will improve
over the longer term from modest growth in EBITDA, scheduled term loan
amortization, and the 75% excess cash flow sweep provision under the credit
facility.
We could consider an upgrade if we believe performance improvements would
drive leverage below 6x within the subsequent 12 months. Under our current
forecast, we expect leverage to remain above 6x through 2013. Downside rating
pressure could result from meaningful underperformance to the point where a
covenant violation becomes likely or if we believe interest coverage could
fall below 1.5x. Additionally, the rating would be pressured if we become
concerned that CCM will be unable to refinance its notes in the near term.
Related Criteria And Research
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
CCM Merger Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Senior Secured B+
Recovery Rating 2
Senior Unsecured
Local Currency CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
Rating Assigned
Prpd $275 mil. sr. unsec notes due 2019 CCC+(prelim)
Recovery rating 6(prelim)