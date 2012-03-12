March 12 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms German Savings
Banks at 'A+'/'F1+'; Outlook StableMarch 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany's Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe's
(Sparkassen) (the Group) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' with a
Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F1+', Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A+' and
Support Rating at '1'. Fitch has also assigned a Viability Rating (VR) of 'a+'
to the Group.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed 349 German savings banks' (Sparkassen)
Long- and Short-term IDRs at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook and 'F1+' respectively.
In addition, Fitch has assigned 13 Sparkassen Long-term IDRs of 'A+' with a
Stable Outlook and Short-term IDRs of 'F1+'. The agency has also affirmed and
withdrawn the ratings of six Sparkassen as a result of their mergers into other
rated Sparkassen. A list of these 19 rating actions is at the end of this
comment. For a full list of the 362 rated savings banks following these rating
actions, please click the link above.
Fitch's ratings for the Group and for the 362 rated savings banks are based on
the approach described in its criteria report "Rating Criteria for Banking
Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms". Fitch has assigned Group
Ratings of A+' and 'F1+', and a VR of 'a+', according to these criteria, which
replace its Group Rating Floors. Fitch has not assigned a VR to the individual
banks.
The Group Rating, in Fitch's view, more accurately reflects the Group's economic
and risk characteristics than the previous Group Rating Floors. At the same
time, it represents a deviation from Fitch's "Rating Criteria for Banking
Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms". In particular, the German
public banking sector's mutual support mechanism (which, beside the Sparkassen,
notably includes the Landesbanken and the Landesbausparkassen) is not as strong
as would be normally expected under these criteria. In addition, the absence of
consolidated accounts and the limited integration of some of its members weaken
the sector's cohesiveness. The sector's decentralised structure also weakens its
corporate governance.
However, these limitations are sufficiently mitigated by the well established
track record of the Group, which Fitch defines to consist of the Sparkassen only
and exclude the Landesbanken and other entities. The high cohesiveness of the
savings banks is supported by their tested mutual support mechanism, extremely
high propensity to provide mutual support, entrenched and stable relationships
with their responsible public bodies (generally municipalities) and deep
integration. Thus far, the support mechanism and the savings banks' strategic
cohesion have always sufficed to support - at times with help from the
respective municipalities - even large savings banks, and Fitch expects the
mechanism to be sufficient to support individual savings banks potentially in
distress.
The Group Rating reflects the savings banks' strong and entrenched franchise as
Germany's largest retail banking group, clearly focusing on retail and small-
and medium-sized business clients. They also reflect their high and resilient
profitability based on the savings banks' aggregated (i.e. unconsolidated)
accounts, relatively low-risk profile and limited direct capital market
exposure, strong funding and liquidity profile and sound, continuously
strengthening capitalisation.
The Group Rating also factors in the savings banks' relative cost inefficiency
and Fitch's expectation that they will successfully defend their retail deposit
franchise from increasing competition during the coming years. Sizeable interest
rate risk from maturity transformation potentially gives rise to volatile
returns, which is compounded by the unpredictable economic environment, but
Fitch expects the related risk to remain manageable.
In Fitch's view, there is an extremely high probability that the Federal
Republic of Germany would ultimately support the savings banks if ever needed,
given the systemic importance of the Group. The savings banks play a crucial
role as providers of financial services to retail and small and medium-sized
businesses throughout Germany. Thus, the respective municipal authorities, the
relevant German regional states and ultimately the federal government would be
extremely likely to support individual savings banks. The SRF of 'A+' reflects
this.
The savings banks' IDRs are at the same level as their SRF, so a downgrade of
the IDR would only occur if there were a change in Fitch's view of Germany's
ability or propensity to support the Group. For example, if Germany's sovereign
rating (currently 'AAA'/Stable) was downgraded.
Conversely, significant, sustainable de-risking of the most vulnerable
Landesbanken would be a necessary condition for Fitch to envisage an upgrade of
the Group's ratings. While such de-risking has already been initiated, Fitch
expects that this process is likely to take several years at best. An
enhancement of the public banking sector's corporate governance and
decision-making processes would also be necessary for an upgrade.
Germany's 426 banks reported an aggregated balance sheet of EUR1.1trn at
end-2011 and achieved an operating profit of EUR8.3bn in 2011 (based on
preliminary numbers and before transfers to risk reserves).
The Group Rating applies to 362 savings bank members of Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe
out of a total of 426. Fitch rates separately S - Finanzgruppe Hessen-Thueringen
('A+'/Stable/'F1+'/ 'a+'), an integrated sub-group within the German public bank
sector, consisting of 50 savings banks in the regions of Hessen and Thueringen
and their central bank, Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen (Helaba;
'A+'/Stable/'F1+'). These ratings are not affected by today's rating actions.
The rating actions are as follows:
Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (Sparkassen):
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
VR: 'a+' assigned
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
SRF: affirmed at 'A+'
IDRs of 'A+'/Stable and 'F1+ assigned to 13 Sparkassen:
Die Sparkasse Bremen AG
Sparkasse Mecklenburg-Strelitz
Mueritz-Sparkasse
Salzlandsparkasse
Sparkasse Barnim
Sparkasse Mecklenburg-Schwerin
Sparkasse Oder-Spree
Sparkasse Jerichower Land
Sparkasse zu Luebeck AG
Sparkasse Elmshorn
Sparkasse Loerrach-Rheinfelden
Kreissparkasse Fallingbostel in Walsrode
Sparkasse Schaumburg
IDRs of six Sparkassen affirmed at 'A+'/Stable and 'F1+ and withdrawn as a
result of their mergers into other rated Sparkassen:
Sparkasse Mittleres Erzgebirge
Kreissparkasse Aue-Schwarzenberg
Landsparkasse Schenefeld
Kreissparkasse Ebersberg
Sparkasse Detmold
Sparkasse Stadtlohn
Fitch also notes that, following mergers with other Sparkassen, three Sparkassen
have been renamed:
Sparkasse Erzgebirge renamed as Erzgebirgssparkasse
Kreissparkasse Muenchen Starnberg renamed as Kreissparkasse Muenchen Starnberg
Ebersberg
Sparkasse Paderborn renamed as Sparkasse Paderborn-Detmold
