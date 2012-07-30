July 30 - The newly created U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
is taking a more active role in carrying out its regulatory mandate under
Dodd-Frank, leading Fitch Ratings to conclude that financial firms will likely
face higher costs as a result of CFPB enforcement actions.
This month's CFPB action against Capital One, over management of
third-party contractors that sold ancillary credit card services such as credit
protection, led to a fine of $210 million ($150 million of which could be in the
form of customer refunds). American Express and Discover Financial Services have
increased litigation reserves in recent quarters in response to notifications
about joint enforcement actions from regulators, including the CFPB, related to
the assessment of late fees and/or marketing practices of fee-based products.
We see enforcement of the 2009 Credit Card Accountability, Responsibility, and
Disclosure (CARD) Act as an opening for the CFPB to expand its regulatory reach
in enforcing the provisions of the bipartisan CARD Act. The bureau has also
indicated its interest in forcing card issuers to simplify disclosure statements
to make them more easily understandable for consumers.
A year after its creation, the CFPB now appears willing and able to levy
penalties against firms that the agency believes are not operating in accordance
with consumer protection laws and regulations. We expect this to push compliance
and marketing costs higher for all companies subject to CFPB oversight, even if
they are able to avoid penalties.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.