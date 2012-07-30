July 30 - (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on Foncaixa FTGENCAT 3 FTA and Foncaixa FTGENCAT 4 FTA as follows: Foncaixa FTGENCAT 3 FTA: EUR152.8m class A(G) notes (ISIN ES0337937017): downgraded to 'A+sf' from 'AA-sf', maintained on RWN EUR10.7m class B notes (ISIN ES0337937025): downgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'Asf', removed from RWN, assigned Stable Outlook EUR7.8m class C notes (ISIN ES0337937033): affirmed at 'BBsf', removed from RWN, assigned Negative Outlook EUR6.5m class D notes (ISIN ES0337937041): affirmed at 'Bsf', removed from RWN, assigned Negative Outlook EUR6.5 class E notes (ISIN ES0337937058): affirmed at 'CCsf', RE0% Foncaixa FTGENCAT 4 FTA: EUR201.3m Series A(G) notes (ISIN ES0338013016):downgraded to 'A-sf' from 'A+sf', removed from RWN, assigned Stable Outlook EUR7.6m Series B notes (ISIN ES0338013024): downgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'BBBsf', removed from RWN, assigned Stable Outlook EUR5.7m Series C notes (ISIN ES0338013032): downgraded to 'B+sf' from 'BBsf', removed from RWN, assigned Stable Outlook EUR5.2 Series D notes (ISIN ES0338013040): affirmed at 'CCCsf', RE0% EUR5.0 Series E notes (ISIN ES0338013057): affirmed at 'CCsf', RE0% The maintained RWN on FTGENCAT 3's class A(G) reflects their material exposure to La Caixa ('BBB'/RWN/'F2'), as remedial actions have not been implemented following its downgrade. La Caixa is the swap counterparty, paying agent as well as an account bank. Fitch expects remedial actions to take place in the near term. The downgrades of Foncaixa FTGENCAT 3's class A(G) and B notes reflect their low credit enhancement (CE) levels given substantial exposure to real estate and construction sectors, which currently amount for 48% of the pool. In addition, the arrears performance has worsened during the past year with delinquencies over 90 days increasing to 3% of the outstanding pool. The downgrades of Foncaixa FTGENCAT 4's class A(G), B and C notes are based on the failure of the notes to withstand Fitch' stresses and insufficient levels of CE to support the ratings. Current defaults have increased during the past year by EUR1.5m to 1.8% of the outstanding pool. The arrears have also shown an increasing trend over the same period and currently amount for 1.9% of the outstanding balance. Both transactions are very granular in terms of obligor concentration but feature high regional concentration. Currently, Foncaixa 3 and 4's top ten obligors account for 3.7% and 4.6%, respectively. All loans in the outstanding pools were originated in Catalonia. The transactions are almost 100% covered by mortgage collateral but their recovery rates averaged 60% (Foncaixa 3) and 50% (Foncaixa 4) during the past year. Approximately 60% of FTGENCAT 3 and 4's outstanding pools comprises flexible loans that offer the borrower the option of redrawing up to a maximum amount. The redraws will not be securitised in the pool but will rank on a pari passu basis with the securitised loans in the event of the obligor defaulting. Fitch assumed in its recovery analysis that all flexible loans would be withdrawn to the maximum limit. The affirmations FTGENCAT 3 class C, D and E notes and FTGENCAT 4 series D and E reflects notes' sufficient levels of CE for their respective ratings. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: transaction trustee reports. Applicable criteria 'Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 1 June 2012; and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and