Overview
-- We believe the likelihood that the French state would provide
extraordinary financial support, if necessary, to its domestic employment
benefit agency Unedic is "almost certain."
-- We are affirming our 'AA+/A-1+' long-term and short-term ratings on
Unedic.
-- The negative outlook reflects that on the Republic of France.
Rating Action
On July 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA+/A-1+'
long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Unedic, France's unemployment
benefit agency and a government-related entity (GRE) under our criteria. The
outlook is negative.
We also affirmed our 'AA+' debt rating on Unedic's EUR14 billion euro
medium-term note (EMTN) program and our 'A-1+' debt rating on its EUR12 billion
French commercial paper (CP) program.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects our opinion that there is an "almost certain"
likelihood, as our criteria define the term, that the French government would
provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Unedic in the event of
financial distress. Consequently, we equalize our long-term issuer credit
rating on Unedic with our long-term issuer credit rating on the Republic of
France (unsolicited AA+/Negative/A-1+).
In accordance with our criteria for rating GREs, we base our approach on our
view of Unedic's:
-- "Critical" role for France as the sole entity responsible for managing
the French unemployment insurance scheme (UIS), and
-- "Integral" link with the central government that translates into
strong supervision and control by the state.
Unedic was established in 1958 as the sole entity responsible for managing
France's UIS and setting its policies. Affiliation with the UIS is mandatory
for all private employees--resulting in about 16.6 million participants at
year-end 2011--and contributions are compulsory for all employers and
employees. On April 30, 2012, Unedic distributed unemployment insurance
benefits to about 2 million eligible jobseekers.
Unedic is a private common law association managed by an equal number of labor
union representatives and employer representatives, in accordance with the
French concept of equal representation ("paritarisme"). However, the state
ultimately decides Unedic's functions and funding and is responsible for the
UIS. Unedic is governed by multiyear agreement contracts signed by labor
unions and employers; the latest agreement, signed in May 2011, is applicable
until Dec. 31, 2013. However, these agreements must be approved by the state.
If no agreement is reached, the central government is entitled to take control
of the UIS through a public state agency ("Etablissement public administratif
d'Etat"). The state would then bear ultimate responsibility for the solvency
of this agency. Unedic is continuously under strong and comprehensive
supervision by the state. A state-controlling agent attends every meeting of
Unedic's board. In turn, we believe that if Unedic needed financial support,
the government would become aware in time, enabling it to take preemptive
actions and provide adequate and timely support.
We expect the state to provide extraordinary support for Unedic if necessary.
As the cornerstone of the UIS, Unedic benefits from strong state support,
notably through explicit guarantees on its bond issuances.
The still unclear legal framework on bond issuances for common law
associations could potentially prompt a legal matter, preventing Unedic from
issuing long-term bonds. Until this issue is resolved, we expect the state to
continue to explicitly guarantee Unedic's bond issuances, as it did in 2011
and in 2012.
Unedic's financial results are highly sensitive to economic cycles, with a
time lag of 6-12 months, because both contributions and benefit disbursements
correlate with employment rates. The impact of the economic slowdown in 2009
translated into an annual net loss of EUR3.2 billion for Unedic in 2010,
compared with an annual net loss of EUR1.2 billion the previous year. However,
in 2011, thanks notably to a favorable first semester in terms of employment,
Unedic's annual net loss decreased to EUR1.5 billion.
We believe that Unedic's annual net loss will increase in 2012 and 2013 due to
the likely slow recovery of the French economy. For France, we forecast real
GDP growth of 0.5% in 2012 and 1% in 2013. Consequently, we estimate that
Unedic's net debt will climb to around EUR18 billion at year-end 2013, compared
with EUR11 billion at year-end 2011.
Liquidity
We view Unedic's debt and liquidity management as diversified and prudent. To
cover its operating and refinancing funding needs, Unedic mainly relies on its
capital market instruments, namely its EUR14 billion EMTN and EUR12 French CP
programs. In addition, though, Unedic has had excellent access to capital
markets in the past. At end-June 2012, Unedic had already secured 93% of its
planned long-term funding for 2012.
Under our criteria, we expect Unedic to continue to secure alternative sources
of liquidity, through liquid assets or committed bank facilities, of a
sufficient size to repay at any time the maximum amount maturing under its the
French CP program over three business days (see "Sovereigns and Equalized GREs
Commercial Paper Rating Methodology," published March 29, 2012). As of July
30, 2012, Unedic's CP program is supported by EUR3 billion of confirmed back-up
lines that largely cover three business days of maturing CPs. We understand
that Unedic will not renew part of these committed back-up lines in 2012.
However, we believe that Unedic's liquidity strategy will remain prudent
because its internal policy is to cover the maximum between either 15 days of
the maturing CPs or 15 days of operating expenditures, through committed bank
facilities or liquid assets. We understand that Unedic will continue to hold
money market funds or deposit its excess cash in an account held at the French
treasury.
We believe that, as a last resort, Unedic would have prompt access to
emergency funding from the French treasury through funding from the state's
Public Debt Fund ("Caisse de la Dette Publique"). We consider that such a
mechanism would be implemented in less than three days.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects that on the Republic of France. We consider that
Unedic will retain its critical role to and integral link with France. We
therefore expect Unedic's ratings to move in line with those on the sovereign.
