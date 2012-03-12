March 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on Parsippany, N.J.-based Wyndham Worldwide Corp.'s 4.25% senior notes due 2022 remains unchanged at 'BBB-', following the company's $150 million add-on to the offering. The aggregate amount of the notes issue is now $650 million. Wyndham intends to use the proceeds from this add-on offering, together with proceeds from the Wyndham's notes issuances on March 7, 2012 ($300 million in 2.95% notes due 2017 and $500 million in 4.25% notes due 2022), to repurchase any and all outstanding amounts of the $250 million 9.875% senior notes due 2014 and the partial repurchase of outstanding amounts of the company's 6% senior notes due 2016. The maximum aggregate tender amount was increased to $650 million on March 9, 2012. Wyndham plans to use the remaining proceeds from its aggregate $950 million in notes issuances to repay revolver balances and for general corporate purposes. The corporate credit rating on Wyndham is 'BBB-' and the rating outlook is stable. The rating partially reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" (according to our criteria), which is based upon the company's significant and, in some cases, leading market positions in each of its business units, a good level of business diversity and our positive view of management as a prudent business operator. In addition, our assessment of Wyndham's business risk profile reflects the relatively stable revenue and cash flow characteristics over the cycle across the lodging, timeshare exchange, and vacation rentals businesses (compared with other leisure companies). A significant level of revenue volatility and high historical levels of capital intensity in the timeshare industry, the cyclical nature of the lodging and timeshare businesses, and the company's participation in highly competitive markets, offset these positive factors somewhat. The rating also reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk as "intermediate," based on our expectation that Wyndham will maintain captive finance adjusted total debt to EBITDA below 3.5x and captive finance adjusted funds from operations to total debt in the low-20% area or higher over the economic cycle. RATINGS LIST Wyndham Worldwide Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- 4.25% senior notes due 2022 BBB-