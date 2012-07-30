(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 30 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on France-based Thales SA's (Thales) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative from Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the company's Long-Term IDR and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB+'. The revision of the Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that the previously assumed gradual lift in earnings margins and core cash generation, assumptions which underpinned the prior Stable Outlook, may prove challenging to achieve in the expected timeframe. While the group's restructuring measures appear to be on target to reach their desired goals in terms of cost efficiency improvement, recent financial results demonstrate that market headwinds are causing the benefits from these actions to be eroded or delayed. Fitch believes that the risk of Thales not exhibiting financial metrics commensurate with a 'BBB+' rating in the short to medium term has risen and the headroom the company has under this rating is diminishing. Failure to reach the company's relatively modest EBIT target of 6% for the full year 2012, or a downward revision of expectations for 2013, is likely to result in a downgrade. Thales' reported H112 results were slightly below Fitch's expectations and did not fully demonstrate the steady improvement in earnings and cash generation that the agency was expecting. The company's core cash generation, measured by (Fitch calculated) funds from operation (FFO) declined to EUR949m (7.0% of revenue) for the last 12 months to 30 June 2012, from EUR966m (7.4% of revenue) in 2011, levels which are considered weak for the current rating. Nevertheless, Fitch acknowledges the continuous strength of the company's business profile as well as its good financial flexibility and robust capital structure, both of which underpin, and remain firmly within the expected levels for the current rating. Improvement of key credit metrics including pre-financing FFO/revenue and adjusted gross debt/FFO may result in a stabilisation of the Outlook. The 'BBB+' rating reflects Thales' strong position in the defence electronics market and its long-term commercial ties with the French and UK defence ministries, which have the two largest defence budgets in Europe. Nevertheless, Fitch notes that these two markets, like most western European countries, face pressure in terms of their defence spending in the medium term. The significant share of revenue that Thales derives from these markets means that the company may feel the impact of any budget cuts acutely. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Negative. A downgrade could follow a slower than anticipated recovery in Thales' cost position leading to prolonged weakness in the EBITDAR margin and FFO generation materially below that of Fitch's rating case; if sustainable adjusted gross debt/FFO levels (actual or forecast) exceed 2.5x or if the ratio of pre-financing FFO/revenue (actual or forecast) was below 9%. Positive. While an upgrade in the short term is considered unlikely, a stabilisation of the Outlook would be considered if key credit metrics including pre-financing FFO/revenue and adjusted gross debt/FFO improve in the next 12-18 months. Thales is a leading European defence electronics manufacturer. Its FY12 revenue is expected to exceed EUR13bn, with a well-balanced split of earnings across its core divisions of Defence & Security and Aerospace & Transport. The order book totalled approximately EUR30bn at 30 June 2012. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)