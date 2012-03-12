March 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for Old National Bancorp
(ONB) and its principal banking subsidiaries, including the
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and the short-term IDR at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of
this release.
Today's rating action reflects ONB's improved profitability and the maintenance
of adequate capital ratios over the last year. In 2011, ONB's return on average
assets (ROA) increased to 0.86% from .50% in 2010. This improvement was due to
higher net interest income, lower provisioning for credit losses, higher
non-interest income, partially offset by modestly higher overall expenses.
Much of ONB's improvement in profitability over the course of the last year can
be attributed to the company's acquisitions of Monroe Bancorp in early 2011 and
the FDIC-assisted acquisition of Integra Bancorp in July 2011. Combined, these
acquisitions added over $1.5 billion in earning assets to ONB's balance sheet,
and have also allowed the company to realize some cost savings from each
acquisition. As such, the efficiency ratio improved, albeit still high at
73.32%.
Additionally, Fitch believes the company's tangible common equity ratio of 8.97%
at year-end (YE) 2011, compared to 9.69% at YE2010 is still adequate, and that
with the additional earnings power, ONB should be able to generate capital at a
faster clip than in years past.
Fitch does note, however, that ONB's acquisitions have not gone completely
smoothly, as there has been some adverse credit development on commercial real
estate (CRE) related credits from the company's Monroe acquisition. Couple this
with some continued lumpiness in ONB's legacy loan portfolio, the company's
overall level of non-performing assets (NPAs; excluding FDIC-covered loans from
the Integra deal) is modestly higher than it was a year ago.
While ONB's stated NPAs as a percentage of gross loans plus other real estate
owned (OREO) is high at 7.09%, Fitch notes that this number includes $214
million of loans from ONB's Integra acquisition which are covered under a
loss-sharing agreement with the FDIC. Excluding these loans, Fitch estimates
ONB's NPA ratio is approximately 2.6%, which is modestly higher than the NPA
ratio of 2.06% at YE2010.
At this juncture, given ONB's improved profitability and adequate capital
ratios, Fitch believes that--despite the increase--the level of ONB's NPAs is
manageable and still commensurate with its rating category. This is reflective
in the Stable Rating Outlook.
Given that ONB's reserve is at 1.22% of loans as of YE2011, Fitch believes that
it is presently adequate for the level of non-covered NPAs. However, should
asset quality deteriorate, additions to the reserve could be necessary, thereby
having the potential to constrain growth in the company's profitability.
Since the end of 2011, ONB has continued to execute its acquisition strategy,
having announced the acquisition of Columbus, Indiana based Indiana Community
Bancorp (INCB) in January 2012 for approximately $79 million in stock. This deal
will add about $700 million of loans to ONB's balance sheet and INCB will
facilitate its own TARP repayment prior to the deal closing in the second
quarter of 2012 (2Q'12).
While Fitch acknowledges that this deal is consistent with ONB's stated strategy
of acquiring smaller banks within its largely Indiana-focused footprint, and
that over time this strategy should enhance ONB's overall franchise, it is not
without risks.
As such, should credit quality from the INCB acquisition modestly deteriorate,
similar to ONB's experience with Monroe, or should the company pursue another
similar sized acquisition in the next few months, while it is currently still
integrating Monroe, Integra, and INCB into its overall operations, there could
be some negative pressure to ratings or the Rating Outlook could be revised to
Negative.
This viewpoint is particularly relevant given the fact that ONB anticipates its
pro forma tangible common equity ratio to dip to 8.27% at closing of the INCB
transaction which Fitch notes would be on the low side compared to similarly
rated entities.
ONB is an $8.6 billion bank holding company based in Evansville, IN with
operations spanning its core markets of Indiana, southern Illinois, and western
Kentucky.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Old National Bancorp
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2;
--Viability at 'bbb';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Old National Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2'
--Viability at 'bbb';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
St. Joseph Capital Trust I and II
--Preferred stock at 'BB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.