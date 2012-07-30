July 30 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Italian City of Naples' Long-term
foreign and local currency ratings to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and Short-term foreign
currency rating to 'F3' from 'F2' and removed them from Rating Watch Negative.
The Outlook for the Long-term ratings is Negative. The rating action affects
EUR1.6bn of debt outstanding, including bonds worth EUR342m, as well as future
new borrowings.
The downgrade reflects a weakening liquidity position, brought about by a rising
level of receivables, some of which Fitch considers doubtful, declining national
subsidies and a worsening debt burden when payables are taken into consideration
as well as bonds and loans. The Negative Outlook incorporates additional
budgetary pressures in 2012-13 stemming from smaller government transfers which
will be only partly offset by higher municipal taxes. The rating takes into
account the still substantial public subsidies for operating costs and capital
expenditure, although the government subsidies may be replaced from 2013 by a
share of the nationally collected property tax.
The ratings could be further downgraded if the decrease in public subsidies was
not offset by spending cuts/higher cash revenue generation and this caused debt
service coverage to weaken to below 1x. Failure to reverse the trend of rising
and partially uncollected operating receivables combined with rising payables
could also contribute to a downgrade. Furthermore, a declaration of financial
distress by the administration or any adverse change to the preferential payment
mechanism would also trigger a downgrade, possibly by multiple notches. This
mechanism underpins timely debt service by subordinating payment of commercial
liabilities to financial debt. Conversely, improved collection rates, which
would ease budgetary pressures, and the coverage of Fitch-estimated EUR400-500m
fund balance deficit could lead to a Stable Outlook, if macroeconomic tensions
reflected in the Negative Outlook on the Italian sovereign, ease.
Naples' collection rates on operating revenue remain at the historical average
of 90%, due to weak receipts of tax and fees (75%), mainly from waste tax, rents
and street fines. Minor improvements towards collecting 85% of tax and fees
levied may not be enough to reverse the growing trend of payables and ease
liquidity strains. Under Fitch's base scenario, the city's cash operating
balance will not fully cover its annual debt service requirement of around
EUR130m in 2012-2014. As a result, commercial debt is likely to continue
growing, making the budget more vulnerable to any delay in receiving national or
regional subsidies.
According to preliminary 2011 figures, trade receivables and payables increased
by about EUR100m each in 2011 to EUR1.9bn and EUR1.7bn, respectively, reversing
the stable level of 2009-2010. Fitch believes that doubtful receivables are more
than twice than city's estimates of EUR230m, which would turn Naples' fund
balance negative by around EUR400m-EUR500m. With limited asset sales in the
offing, the budgetary stress is likely to remain over the medium term
compounding liquidity tensions.
As Naples tackles its financial pressure by prioritising payments to staff and
for debt servicing, municipal subsidiaries are suffering longer delays in the
receipt of subsidies. The commercial debt of Naples' companies stood at EUR1.3bn
at end-2010 and Fitch believes that the upcoming merger of three local
transportation companies might require direct or indirect shareholders' support,
compounding the city's budgetary pressures.
In 2012-2014 Fitch expects Naples' EUR1bn capex for roads, subways and urban
refurbishment to be funded mostly by state and EU funds. In a context of limited
private sector investments, the city's plan to improve local infrastructure
promotes employment and helps limit any GDP contraction. A disposal of 6900
social housing units together with the sale of the city's minority stake in the
city airport could raise EUR100m and limiting deficit spending. As a result,
Fitch expects the city to post a substantially balanced budget for 2012-2014.
Naples' financial debt hovered around EUR1.6bn in 2009-2011, or 120% of current
revenue. Against the administration's plan to reduce debt to EUR1.5bn by 2014,
Fitch expects it to stabilise at around the 2011 level with new borrowing mostly
related to co-funding needs of the EU investment programme. Despite the expected
stability in debt levels, it may become harder to sustain as declining operating
performance may cause debt /current balance to deteriorate to around 30x by
2014, compared to 11x in 2011 and an average life of debt of 14 years.
With about 960,000 inhabitants, Naples is the third-largest Italian city.
Although local GDP per capita is around 35% below the EU27 average and
unemployment is high at around 18%, Naples continues to play a key role in
Southern Italy's economy.