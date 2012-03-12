-- U.S. gaming operator CCM Merger Inc. (CCM) plans to issue $275 million
in senior unsecured notes, the proceeds of which will be used to refinance its
existing notes due August 2013.
-- We are assigning the proposed notes our preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level
rating, with a preliminary recovery rating of '6'.
-- We are also affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company.
-- Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that CCM will
continue generating relatively stable cash flow, allowing moderate
deleveraging over the longer term.
March 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
Detroit, Mich.-based CCM Merger Inc.'s (CCM) proposed $275 million senior
unsecured notes due 2019 a preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level rating (two notches
lower than its 'B' corporate credit rating). We also assigned this debt a
preliminary recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%
to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The company
plans to use proceeds from the proposed issuance to repay its existing senior
unsecured notes due August 2013. Our preliminary ratings are subject to our
review of final documentation.
"At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on CCM; the
rating outlook is stable," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Michael
Halchak.
Our corporate credit rating on CCM reflects our assessment of the company's
financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as
"weak," according to our criteria.
Our assessment of CCM's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" reflects
its high debt leverage, but we expect the leverage profile to gradually
improve. Our assessment of CCM's financial risk profile also considers its
meaningful debt maturity in 2013, but, based on our performance expectations,
we expect CCM will address this maturity.
Our assessment of CCM's business risk profile as weak reflects its narrow
business focus as an operator of a single casino property in a highly
competitive market, and the persistent, challenging economic conditions in the
market in which the company operates. CCM's relatively stable operating
performance over the economic cycle and its ability to maintain a sizable
market share somewhat temper these factors. CCM owns and operates the
Motorcity Casino Hotel in downtown Detroit.