July 30 - /Stable/--) recent announcement that it has agreed to acquire Sunquest Information Systems Inc. (B/Stable/--) for approximately $1.4 billion will not affect our ratings or outlook on Roper. Sunquest, a maker of diagnostic and laboratory software, is a business aligned with Roper's strategic goal to grow through acquisitions that are high margin and are low capital intensive businesses. We expect Roper to finance the acquisition from existing cash balances and funds drawn on a new credit facility.

The rating and outlook reflect our expectation that Roper will manage its growth and acquisition strategies so that adjusted leverage returns to our expectation for the rating of about 2x to 2.5x and stays consistent with our view of the company's "intermediate" financial risk profile.