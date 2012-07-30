Overview -- We think the Italian Province of Rome will continue to deliver strong budget performances and maintain what we view as very positive liquidity. -- We cap the rating on Rome at the level of the long-term rating on the Republic of Italy. -- We are affirming the 'BBB+' long-term rating on Rome. -- The outlook remains negative, mirroring the negative outlook on the Republic of Italy. Rating Action On July 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term issuer credit rating on the Italian Province of Rome (Rome). The outlook is negative. Rationale The affirmation reflects our opinion that Rome will continue to deliver strong budget performances and maintain what we view as very positive liquidity. The rating on Rome primarily reflects the long-term rating on the Republic of Italy (unsolicited BBB+/Negative/A-2). We cap the rating on Rome at the level of the long-term rating on Italy, in accordance with our criteria. This reflects our view that the province does not meet the criteria under which we would rate a local or regional government (LRG) higher than its sovereign (see "Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments," published Sept. 9, 2009). Under these criteria, an LRG can be rated higher than its sovereign only if we believe that it exhibits three fundamental conditions: -- The ability to maintain stronger credit characteristics than the sovereign in a stress scenario; -- An institutional framework that is predictable and that limits the risk of negative sovereign intervention; and -- The ability to mitigate negative intervention from the sovereign thanks to high financial flexibility and independent treasury management. At this stage, we do not believe that the current links between Italy's central government and its local and regional governments (LRGs) allow any Italian LRGs, including Rome, to be rated above the sovereign. We assess Rome's ICL at 'aa-' (see "Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments," published Sept. 20, 2010). The ICL is not a rating but a means of assessing the intrinsic creditworthiness of an LRG under the assumption that there is no sovereign rating cap. The ICL results from the combination of our assessment of an LRG's individual credit profile and the benefits we see of the institutional framework in which it operates. Rome's 'aa-' ICL reflects our opinion of its "very positive" liquidity, strong economic base, low contingent liabilities, and prudent management with a track record of solid budgetary performance. It also factors in our expectation that the province will manage to post surpluses after capital expenditure in the coming years, and reduce its currently high debt burden by 2014. We anticipate that Rome will continue to undergo delays in transfers from the Region of Lazio (BBB+/Negative/--). We estimate that Lazio's subsidies to Rome, mainly for vocational training, will account for 20% of the province's operating revenues in 2012. In addition, we consider that the province will continue to suffer the impact of the ongoing recession in Italy during the remaining months of this year. In particular, the weakening economy is whittling down Rome's main tax bases. Foremost among these is the car registration tax, which we believe will dwindle owing to contracting car sales. Competition from other provinces, which have not yet adapted their own fiscal regulation on the car registration tax, despite recent national legal changes, will also taking take its toll on this tax. We believe these constraints are partly mitigated by Rome's decision to raise the car registration tax, our assumption that the central government will take action to avoid differing fiscal regulations among provinces, and our view that in 2013, the province will likely apply determined belt-tightening measures. Consequently, under our base-case scenario for 2012-2014, we anticipate compound annual growth rates in operating revenue and operating expenditure of 3.3% and 3.1%, respectively. Under our base-case scenario, which underpins the ICL at 'aa-', we foresee the following for Rome: -- Operating margins at about 11% on average in cash terms during 2012-2014; -- Surpluses after capital expenditure moving to roughly 4% of total revenues in 2013-2014; and -- Debt burden declining to around 130% of operating revenues (from 178% at year-end 2011). We also anticipate a gradual reduction of cash holdings because we think Rome will continue cover some delayed transfers from Lazio in advance. We could lower the ICL to 'a+' under our downside scenario. This could occur if the province's revenues grow less than we expect, for instance due to a stronger-than-expected drop in the car registration tax or delays in transfers from Lazio; if Rome posts substantial deficits after capital expenditure; and if we revise our assessment of Rome's liquidity to positive from very positive. Liquidity Rome's liquidity is "very positive" according to our criteria. We consider the province's access to external funding to be satisfactory. Average monthly cash holdings for Rome were EUR193 million in the period June 2011-June 2012. Adjusted monthly cash holdings amount to 2.9x debt service payments scheduled for the following 12 months, by our estimates. Moreover, the province can easily access, in our view, credit lines from its treasury bank UNICREDIT (the province has so far not made use of this option, given its traditionally high cash position). At year-end 2011, Rome's cash holdings totaled EUR167 million (versus EUR279 million in 2009). In our view, the province's cash holdings may continue to decline in 2012-2014 while remaining consistently higher than annual debt service--around EUR70 million in 2013--for the following reasons: -- Rome collects tax revenues regularly on a monthly basis, which allows managers to efficiently plan treasury needs. The monthly track record of cash holdings shows little volatility. -- The province traditionally undergoes large delays in cashing in central and regional operating and capital transfers owing to Lazio's weak liquidity position. We don't think these delays will substantially increase in the coming years, however. -- We assume that the province will rein in capital spending over time to avoid unexpected treasury gaps. We estimate that Rome's adjusted payables amount to around 200% of total revenues at year-end 2011. However, a large portion of these related to capital investments, which are co-funded by regional and state funds and will take a long time to complete. Outlook The negative outlook on Rome mirrors that on the Republic of Italy. The outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the rating on Rome, all other things being equal, should we further lower our ratings on Italy. With an ICL of 'aa-', we currently do not envisage a realistic downside scenario under which Rome's ICL would weaken by five notches below the current rating of 'BBB+'. Consequently, we would be more likely to lower the rating on Rome following a downgrade of the sovereign than as a result of any lowering of the province's ICL within the outlook horizon. We see no upgrade potential at this stage because we do not believe that the current links between Italy's central government and its LRGs allow any Italian LRGs to be rated above the sovereign. If, in the context of our baseline scenario, we revised the outlook on Italy to stable, we would likely take a similar action on Rome. 