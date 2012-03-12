March 12 - Two patterns of growth and public finances are evident in
Central America, according to Fitch Ratings. Sovereign creditworthiness trends
in Central America have largely mirrored these patterns and are likely to
continue to do so in the future.
The region's small, open and highly dollarized economies are particularly
sensitive to fluctuation in hard currency inflows. Fitch believes there are two
distinguishable economic growth patterns in the region, partly explained by the
ability of each country to generate foreign exchange. Dynamic growth,
export-oriented, service economies like Panama and Costa Rica. And sluggish
growth economies in Guatemala and El Salvador that are remittances-dependent.
Central American countries share common risks to growth. Despite the region's
efforts to diversify the sources of its external inflows, the U.S. remains, with
the exception of Panama, the single most important provider of hard currency.
Fitch expects aggregate growth in Central America to decelerate to 4.2% in 2012
and to recover to 4.5% in 2013. Growth in 2011 was an estimated 4.7%. Panama is
the fastest growing country while El Salvador remains the least dynamic.
'Central America is unlikely to regain its pre-crisis growth rates,' said Lucia
Broide, Director, Fitch Ratings. 'Protracted slow growth in the U.S., weaker
fiscal positions, moderate credit growth and expected high oil prices will
constrain regional growth over the next two years.'
Public finances in Central America have in common modest debt burdens compared
to peers and perennial structural deficits due to low tax revenue bases and
rigid expenditure profiles. Despite these shared features, Fitch notes, two
divergent debt dynamic paths have emerged in the region mirroring the two
distinct growth patterns.
Costa Rica's and Panama's debt burdens significantly diminished between 2006 and
2010 helped by above-trend growth and primary surpluses, despite running overall
fiscal deficits. Fitch believes that while growth rates will remain supportive
of their government debt dynamics, more effort will be needed to improve the
credibility of their fiscal policy frameworks.
The fiscal dilemma between growth and debt is puzzling in El Salvador and
Guatemala. While both countries have demonstrated restraint on the fiscal side,
severe social and security problems call for an active role of the state and
higher fiscal expenditure. Fitch remains concerned about the medium-term
durability of such restraint in the absence of higher growth. As a matter of
fact, their debt burden increased between 2006 and 2010 as anemic growth could
not compensate for the increase in primary deficits.
The Dominican Republic lies between these two growth categories, as high growth
rates are supported by a combination of competitive tourism and a strong
reliance on remittances. While the debt burden increased between 2006 and 2010,
it could have decreased if the government had not issued debt (4% of GDP) to
recapitalize the central bank for the losses incurred during the 2003 banking
crisis.
Panama, the most dynamic growth story has seen two upgrades over the past three
years, while El Salvador suffered a downgrade in 2009 owing to its weak economic
performance and negative debt dynamics. Costa Rica was upgraded in 2011 and the
Dominican Republic's ratings were assigned a Positive Outlook last year as well.
On the other hand, Guatemala's sovereign ratings have remained stagnant since
2006.
