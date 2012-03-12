March 12 - Two patterns of growth and public finances are evident in Central America, according to Fitch Ratings. Sovereign creditworthiness trends in Central America have largely mirrored these patterns and are likely to continue to do so in the future. The region's small, open and highly dollarized economies are particularly sensitive to fluctuation in hard currency inflows. Fitch believes there are two distinguishable economic growth patterns in the region, partly explained by the ability of each country to generate foreign exchange. Dynamic growth, export-oriented, service economies like Panama and Costa Rica. And sluggish growth economies in Guatemala and El Salvador that are remittances-dependent. Central American countries share common risks to growth. Despite the region's efforts to diversify the sources of its external inflows, the U.S. remains, with the exception of Panama, the single most important provider of hard currency. Fitch expects aggregate growth in Central America to decelerate to 4.2% in 2012 and to recover to 4.5% in 2013. Growth in 2011 was an estimated 4.7%. Panama is the fastest growing country while El Salvador remains the least dynamic. 'Central America is unlikely to regain its pre-crisis growth rates,' said Lucia Broide, Director, Fitch Ratings. 'Protracted slow growth in the U.S., weaker fiscal positions, moderate credit growth and expected high oil prices will constrain regional growth over the next two years.' Public finances in Central America have in common modest debt burdens compared to peers and perennial structural deficits due to low tax revenue bases and rigid expenditure profiles. Despite these shared features, Fitch notes, two divergent debt dynamic paths have emerged in the region mirroring the two distinct growth patterns. Costa Rica's and Panama's debt burdens significantly diminished between 2006 and 2010 helped by above-trend growth and primary surpluses, despite running overall fiscal deficits. Fitch believes that while growth rates will remain supportive of their government debt dynamics, more effort will be needed to improve the credibility of their fiscal policy frameworks. The fiscal dilemma between growth and debt is puzzling in El Salvador and Guatemala. While both countries have demonstrated restraint on the fiscal side, severe social and security problems call for an active role of the state and higher fiscal expenditure. Fitch remains concerned about the medium-term durability of such restraint in the absence of higher growth. As a matter of fact, their debt burden increased between 2006 and 2010 as anemic growth could not compensate for the increase in primary deficits. The Dominican Republic lies between these two growth categories, as high growth rates are supported by a combination of competitive tourism and a strong reliance on remittances. While the debt burden increased between 2006 and 2010, it could have decreased if the government had not issued debt (4% of GDP) to recapitalize the central bank for the losses incurred during the 2003 banking crisis. Panama, the most dynamic growth story has seen two upgrades over the past three years, while El Salvador suffered a downgrade in 2009 owing to its weak economic performance and negative debt dynamics. Costa Rica was upgraded in 2011 and the Dominican Republic's ratings were assigned a Positive Outlook last year as well. On the other hand, Guatemala's sovereign ratings have remained stagnant since 2006. The full report 'Central America's Fiscal Dilemma: Growth versus Debt' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Growth : A tale of two Central America