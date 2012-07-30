July 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to new notes to be issued under Caterpillar Inc.'s (CAT) proposed debt exchange of up to $2 billion. The new fixed-rate senior unsecured notes will be due in 2042. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full rating list is provided at the end of this release. Issuance of the new notes will occur under private exchange offers and will be subject to certain limitations including a minimum tender of $250 million of existing notes and a specified range for the bid-side yield on the reference U.S. Treasury Security used to determine the interest rate for the new notes. The exchange offers will expire Aug. 23, 2012. CAT's ratings are supported by the company's global presence, strong competitive position, diverse customer base, large and well capitalized dealer network, operating discipline, and strategic benefits from recent acquisitions, particularly Bucyrus. Fitch estimates CAT's debt/EBITDA, with Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (CFSC) on an equity basis, was 1.1 at June 30, 2012 on a preliminary basis. Fitch anticipates CAT's leverage could decline further as solid demand for machines and power systems contributes to earnings and free cash flow (FCF). The company's leverage recovered quickly following its $8.8 billion acquisition of Bucyrus in mid-2011 despite a material increase in debt used to fund the transaction. Additional large acquisitions are unlikely while CAT integrates Bucyrus and other acquisitions completed since late 2011 including MWM Holding GmbH (MWM), the remaining 33% of Cat Japan Ltd. not already owned by CAT, and ERA Mining Machinery Limited (ERA). Fitch estimates FCF in 2012, excluding CFSC, will decline to $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion compared to $2.8 billion in 2011. The estimated decline in FCF primarily reflects larger pension contributions and a planned increase of approximately $1.4 billion in capital expenditures, to $4 billion in 2012. Fitch excludes from FCF changes in accounts receivable purchased by CFSC. The negative impact of higher expenditures on FCF could be partly offset by asset sales. CAT is in the process of selling Bucyrus' distribution business to various CAT dealers. The divestitures are being completed through a number of separate transactions which could extend into 2013 or later. In addition, CAT has agreed to sell 65% of its third party logistics business for approximately $750 million. The business is profitable but is not considered a strategic asset. Rating concerns include the negative impact on mining activity related to softening commodity prices. CAT has material exposure to mining activity, and extended weakness in demand for commodities could pressure the company's performance. However, current prices should support additional investment in mining equipment, even if the pace of investment is slower. Demand for CAT's equipment should continue to expand based on expected long term growth in energy consumption, raw material production, and aging equipment fleets. Other rating concerns include weak conditions in parts of Europe and in U.S. construction markets, slowing growth in emerging regions, execution risks related to the concurrent integration of multiple acquisitions, and large pension contributions. In 2012, CAT expects to contribute $1 billion to its pension plans which were 67% funded at the end of 2011. Net pension obligations totaled nearly $6.3 billion. Another risk is the development of Tier 4 emissions technology required to comply with emissions standards for off-road vehicles. CAT's Tier 4 technology is being implemented through 2014, and its success will be important to the company's competitive position and profitability. Fitch could upgrade CAT's ratings and/or Outlook if long-term demand is sustained in CAT's end markets and acquisitions are integrated successfully. Other factors that could prompt an upgrade include future growth of CAT's market share in emerging regions, maintaining consistently low financial leverage through business cycles, and effective introduction of new technology required to meet emissions regulations or changing market demands. Conversely, Fitch could downgrade CAT's ratings and/or Outlook if operating results weaken materially due to poor execution or an economic downturn; the company fails to maintain or build strong market share in key product lines or important geographic regions; or aggressive cash deployment results in higher leverage. CAT's liquidity (excluding CFSC) at June 30, 2012 totaled $4.8 billion, including cash and short-term investments of $2.8 billion and credit facility availability of $2 billion, offset by $592 million of short-term debt and $1,269 million of long-term debt maturities. The $2 billion of credit facility availability represents the internal allocation to M&PS of CAT's consolidated $8.5 billion facilities. The facilities primarily support commercial paper programs. CAT can revise the allocation of these facilities between CFSC and its manufacturing businesses at any time. The facilities consist of a $2.55 billion 364-day facility expiring in September 2012, a $2.09 billion facility expiring in September 2014, and a $3.86 billion facility expiring in September 2016. CAT has other committed and uncommitted lines, not including facilities available to CFSC. Under intercompany agreements, CAT may borrow up to $1.67 billion from CFSC and CFSC may borrow up to $2.12 billion from CAT, on a short term basis. In addition, CFSC provides a $2 billion committed credit facility to CAT which expires in 2019. CFSC also purchases, at discount, dealer and customer receivables from CAT. Receivables balances purchased by CFSC totaled nearly $3.2 billion at Dec. 31, 2011. At CFSC, operating performance has benefited from improved financing volume. Asset quality has generally been improving toward historical levels although delinquencies rose modestly in the first two quarters of 2012, reflecting negative trends in the European marine and China portfolios. CFSC's capitalization is consistent with similarly rated peers. CFSC's debt ratings are dependent on the support of CAT. The financial relationship between CFSC and CAT is governed and defined by a Support Agreement which requires CAT to maintain 100% ownership of CFSC, maintain CFSC's net worth at not less than $20 million, and maintain CFSC's fixed-charge coverage at not less than 1.15x or higher on an annual basis. The ratings cover approximately $11 billion of debt at CAT and approximately $28.3 billion of unsecured debt at CFSC as of June 30, 2012. Fitch currently rates CAT and CFSC as follows: Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'; --Senior unsecured notes 'A'; --Short-term IDR 'F1'; --Commercial paper 'F1'. Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (CFSC) --Long-term IDR 'A'; --Senior unsecured notes 'A'; --Short-term IDR 'F1'; --Commercial paper 'F1'. Caterpillar Financial Services Australia --Short-term IDR 'F1'; --Commercial paper 'F1'. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.