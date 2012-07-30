July 30 - Fitch Ratings affirms its 'AAA' long-term rating and 'F1+'
short-term rating on the credit enhancement program (CEP) sponsored by the
California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
CalPERS' CEP provides letters of credit (LOCs) and standby bond purchase
agreements (SBPAs) for municipal issuers. CalPERS is unconditionally obligated
to provide liquidity/credit enhancement from available short- or long-term
assets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
LOW-RISK CEP PROFILE: CalPERS' CEP obligors include high-quality credits that
are geographically dispersed throughout the country. In addition, the weighted
average maturity of the portfolio may not exceed five years.
HIGH LIQUIDITY CUSHION: Fund assets cover the maximum CEP exposure by a wide
margin, even with significant discounting of assets. The 'F1+' short-term rating
reflects the availability of highly liquid assets that could immediately cover
draws on the program.
PENSION FUNDING ADEQUATE: The overall funded status of the pension fund is
considered adequate even after applying Fitch's more conservative discount rates
and assessment of fund asset value.
SHORT DURATION LIMITS SPONSOR IMPACT: While the credit quality of the state
(California general obligation bonds rated 'A-' by Fitch) is below average and
many of the employers are not rated by Fitch, exposure to the sponsor and
employers is largely offset by the short duration of the CEP relative to the
life of the pension liabilities and the current funding level of the pension
fund.
FUND INDEPENDENCE A STRENGTH: The statutory framework and legal rulings, which
give CalPERS the power to raise contribution rates, enhance the likelihood of
adequate pension funding progress.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
STRONG LIQUIDITY ESSENTIAL: Maintenance of a strong liquid cushion over
potential CEP liabilities and benefit payouts is critical to maintaining the
current rating level.
FUND PERFORMANCE CRITICAL: Declines in the pension fund's overall funding level
and/or rising fund payouts that outpace inflows could erode credit quality.
CREDIT PROFILE
CalPERS' CEP currently generates additional income for the pension system by
providing a total of $1.6 billion in credit and liquidity support for 10
municipal obligors through 10 LOCs and five SBPAs. These facilities, which
primarily consist of tax-supported and water/wastewater utility pledges, are
scheduled to expire by March 2015 or earlier. While the CEP has a maximum
allocation limit of $10 billion, management expects that program commitments
will not exceed $2.5 billion.
Factors Considered in Analysis
Fitch's evaluation of CEP programs considers five broad areas: the CEP's risk
profile, available liquidity, the financial condition of the pension system,
sponsor quality, and management.
CEP Risk Profile
Fitch evaluates the overall operations of the CEP to determine potential
exposure the CEP may face with regard to obligors to whom it has extended LOCs
or SBPAs. This includes an assessment of obligor credit quality and
diversification of obligors.
The CEP's maintenance of prudent underwriting guidelines and funding procedures
minimizes program risk. While the guidelines require that an average obligor
credit quality of 'A' be maintained, approximately half of the current
commitments are to obligors rated at least 'AA' or higher. Obligor pledges are
also strong as approximately 67% of the enhanced credits have tax-supported or
water/wastewater utility pledges. Currently, the longest CEP obligation matures
in 2015; this is well within the program's required five-year weighted average
maturity. Written detailed funding procedures are also maintained specifying the
timing and from which funds moneys would be tapped to satisfy a draw.
Available Liquidity
Fitch also considers the liquidity available to meet CEP obligations. This
includes a comparison of the fund's liquid assets available to pay potential CEP
liabilities and near-term obligations as well as any discounting of available
assets for potential timing delay.
As of June 30, 2012 CalPERS' investment portfolio totaled $233 billion. Within
this portfolio, management maintains an abundance of cash and high-quality fixed
income investments to fund any draws under the CEP at the maximum $10 billion
limit. Even when Fitch applied additional stresses that severely discounted
invested assets, system resources were still more than sufficient to satisfy
maximum CEP draws and continue making near-term benefit payouts.
Pension System Financial Condition
Fitch evaluates the pension fund's overall health. In assessing the pension
fund, Fitch considers the funding progress of accrued liabilities, the discount
rate, and the fund's investment strategy.
As of the latest actuarial valuation (June 30, 2010), CalPERS' pension plan was
83% funded. Using Fitch's more conservative 7% liability discount rate
assumption, the plan is funded at an adequate 77%. Fitch also considered the
plan's funded ratio using an adjusted asset value based on the rolling five-year
average of market value, which removes the impact of the system's 15-year
smoothing period. Under this adjusted scenario, the plan's funded ratio is 70%.
Sponsor Credit Quality
Fitch considers the sponsors' credit quality given that pension funds face the
risk that sponsor payments may be delayed during periods of financial stress.
Due to the short duration of the CEP relative to the life of the pension
liabilities and the current adequate funding level of the pension fund, exposure
to the state's below-average credit quality is of minimal concern. As of June
30, 2011, the state and 1,573 public agencies and schools (representing more
than 2,600 entities) contribute to the fund. The state is the sponsor and
largest employer accounting for approximately 32% of total Public Employees'
Retirement Fund members.
Management
Fitch also considers the management of the CEP, which includes an assessment of
policies and procedures as well as the independence of the pension fund's
governing body and statutory framework of the fund itself.
By law, employers must fund their annually required contributions at 100% and
CalPERS has the authority to increase the funding requirement from employers to
make up any annual actuarial required contribution shortfalls. This power to
raise contribution rates notably enhances management's ability to maintain full
funding of pension liabilities. In addition, CalPERS sets all other policies for
its system and has sole investing power, except for specific investment
prohibitions by the state legislature.