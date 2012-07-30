July 30 - Fitch Ratings affirms its 'AAA' long-term rating and 'F1+' short-term rating on the credit enhancement program (CEP) sponsored by the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS). The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY CalPERS' CEP provides letters of credit (LOCs) and standby bond purchase agreements (SBPAs) for municipal issuers. CalPERS is unconditionally obligated to provide liquidity/credit enhancement from available short- or long-term assets. KEY RATING DRIVERS LOW-RISK CEP PROFILE: CalPERS' CEP obligors include high-quality credits that are geographically dispersed throughout the country. In addition, the weighted average maturity of the portfolio may not exceed five years. HIGH LIQUIDITY CUSHION: Fund assets cover the maximum CEP exposure by a wide margin, even with significant discounting of assets. The 'F1+' short-term rating reflects the availability of highly liquid assets that could immediately cover draws on the program. PENSION FUNDING ADEQUATE: The overall funded status of the pension fund is considered adequate even after applying Fitch's more conservative discount rates and assessment of fund asset value. SHORT DURATION LIMITS SPONSOR IMPACT: While the credit quality of the state (California general obligation bonds rated 'A-' by Fitch) is below average and many of the employers are not rated by Fitch, exposure to the sponsor and employers is largely offset by the short duration of the CEP relative to the life of the pension liabilities and the current funding level of the pension fund. FUND INDEPENDENCE A STRENGTH: The statutory framework and legal rulings, which give CalPERS the power to raise contribution rates, enhance the likelihood of adequate pension funding progress. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION STRONG LIQUIDITY ESSENTIAL: Maintenance of a strong liquid cushion over potential CEP liabilities and benefit payouts is critical to maintaining the current rating level. FUND PERFORMANCE CRITICAL: Declines in the pension fund's overall funding level and/or rising fund payouts that outpace inflows could erode credit quality. CREDIT PROFILE CalPERS' CEP currently generates additional income for the pension system by providing a total of $1.6 billion in credit and liquidity support for 10 municipal obligors through 10 LOCs and five SBPAs. These facilities, which primarily consist of tax-supported and water/wastewater utility pledges, are scheduled to expire by March 2015 or earlier. While the CEP has a maximum allocation limit of $10 billion, management expects that program commitments will not exceed $2.5 billion. Factors Considered in Analysis Fitch's evaluation of CEP programs considers five broad areas: the CEP's risk profile, available liquidity, the financial condition of the pension system, sponsor quality, and management. CEP Risk Profile Fitch evaluates the overall operations of the CEP to determine potential exposure the CEP may face with regard to obligors to whom it has extended LOCs or SBPAs. This includes an assessment of obligor credit quality and diversification of obligors. The CEP's maintenance of prudent underwriting guidelines and funding procedures minimizes program risk. While the guidelines require that an average obligor credit quality of 'A' be maintained, approximately half of the current commitments are to obligors rated at least 'AA' or higher. Obligor pledges are also strong as approximately 67% of the enhanced credits have tax-supported or water/wastewater utility pledges. Currently, the longest CEP obligation matures in 2015; this is well within the program's required five-year weighted average maturity. Written detailed funding procedures are also maintained specifying the timing and from which funds moneys would be tapped to satisfy a draw. Available Liquidity Fitch also considers the liquidity available to meet CEP obligations. This includes a comparison of the fund's liquid assets available to pay potential CEP liabilities and near-term obligations as well as any discounting of available assets for potential timing delay. As of June 30, 2012 CalPERS' investment portfolio totaled $233 billion. Within this portfolio, management maintains an abundance of cash and high-quality fixed income investments to fund any draws under the CEP at the maximum $10 billion limit. Even when Fitch applied additional stresses that severely discounted invested assets, system resources were still more than sufficient to satisfy maximum CEP draws and continue making near-term benefit payouts. Pension System Financial Condition Fitch evaluates the pension fund's overall health. In assessing the pension fund, Fitch considers the funding progress of accrued liabilities, the discount rate, and the fund's investment strategy. As of the latest actuarial valuation (June 30, 2010), CalPERS' pension plan was 83% funded. Using Fitch's more conservative 7% liability discount rate assumption, the plan is funded at an adequate 77%. Fitch also considered the plan's funded ratio using an adjusted asset value based on the rolling five-year average of market value, which removes the impact of the system's 15-year smoothing period. Under this adjusted scenario, the plan's funded ratio is 70%. Sponsor Credit Quality Fitch considers the sponsors' credit quality given that pension funds face the risk that sponsor payments may be delayed during periods of financial stress. Due to the short duration of the CEP relative to the life of the pension liabilities and the current adequate funding level of the pension fund, exposure to the state's below-average credit quality is of minimal concern. As of June 30, 2011, the state and 1,573 public agencies and schools (representing more than 2,600 entities) contribute to the fund. The state is the sponsor and largest employer accounting for approximately 32% of total Public Employees' Retirement Fund members. Management Fitch also considers the management of the CEP, which includes an assessment of policies and procedures as well as the independence of the pension fund's governing body and statutory framework of the fund itself. By law, employers must fund their annually required contributions at 100% and CalPERS has the authority to increase the funding requirement from employers to make up any annual actuarial required contribution shortfalls. This power to raise contribution rates notably enhances management's ability to maintain full funding of pension liabilities. In addition, CalPERS sets all other policies for its system and has sole investing power, except for specific investment prohibitions by the state legislature.