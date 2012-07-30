July 30 - Fitch Ratings affirms its 'AA+' long-term rating and 'F1+'
short-term rating on the credit enhancement program (CEP) sponsored by the
California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
CalSTRS' CEP provides direct and confirming letters of credit (LOCs) and other
liquidity facilities for municipal issuers. CalSTRS is unconditionally obligated
to provide liquidity/credit enhancement from available assets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
LOW-RISK CEP PROFILE: CalSTRS' CEP obligors include high-quality credits
throughout the state and nation. In addition, the weighted average maturity of
the program's portfolio must not exceed five years according to program
guidelines.
HIGH LIQUIDITY CUSHION: Fund assets cover the maximum CEP exposure by a wide
margin, even with significant discounting of assets. The 'F1+' short-term rating
reflects the availability of highly liquid assets that could immediately cover
draws on the program.
PENSION FUNDING BELOW ADEQUATE: The overall funded status of the pension fund is
considered below adequate by Fitch even before applying Fitch's more
conservative liability discount rates.
SHORT DURATION LIMITS SPONSOR IMPACT: While the credit quality of the state
(California general obligation bonds rated 'A-' by Fitch) is below average and
many of the employers are not rated by Fitch, credit exposure is largely offset
by the short duration of the CEP relative to the life of the pension liabilities
and the current funding level of the pension fund.
STATUTORY FRAMEWORK LIMITS FLEXIBILITY: CalSTRS' contribution rates are set by
statute and require legislative action to change, unlike other public pension
systems, which have the power to raise contribution rates.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
STRONG LIQUIDITY ESSENTIAL: Maintenance of a strong liquid cushion over
potential CEP liabilities and annual benefit payouts and expenses is critical to
maintaining the current rating level.
FUND PERFORMANCE CRITICAL: Significant declines in the pension fund's overall
funding level and/or rising fund payouts that outpace inflows, particularly in
light of statutory funding limitations, could erode credit quality.
CREDIT PROFILE
CalSTRS' CEP currently generates additional income for the pension system by
providing a total of $1.8 billion in credit and liquidity support for 25
municipal and bank obligors through confirming or direct-pay LOCs and other
liquidity facilities. These transactions, which largely consist of tax supported
and water/wastewater utility pledges, are scheduled to mature within the next
five years. While the CEP has a maximum allocation that is limited to 3% of
invested assets (or $4.4 billion), management expects that program commitments
will not exceed $2.5 billion.
FACTORS CONSIDERED IN ANALYSIS
Fitch's evaluation of CEP programs considers five broad areas: the CEP's risk
profile, available liquidity, the financial condition of the pension system,
sponsor quality, and management.
CEP RISK PROFILE
Fitch evaluates the overall operations of the CEP to determine potential
exposure the CEP may face with regard to obligors to whom it has extended LOCs
or other liquidity facilities. This includes an assessment of obligor credit
quality and diversification of obligors.
The CEP's maintenance of prudent underwriting guidelines and funding procedures
minimizes program risk. While the guidelines require that all obligors have an
investment grade rating, approximately 65% of the current commitments are to
obligors rated in the 'AA' category or higher. Obligor pledges are also strong
as over 63% of the enhanced credits have tax-supported or water/wastewater
utility pledges. Approximately 97% of the facilities expire within three years
with the longest CEP obligations maturing within five years. Written detailed
funding procedures are also maintained specifying the timing and from which
funds moneys would be tapped to satisfy a draw.
AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY
Fitch's second area of assessment considers the liquidity available to meet CEP
obligations. This includes a comparison of the fund's liquid assets available to
pay potential CEP liabilities and near-term obligations as well as any potential
discounting of available assets for perceived timing delay.
As of May 31, 2012, CalSTRS' investment portfolio totaled $146.8 billion. Within
this portfolio, management maintains an abundance of cash and high-quality fixed
income investments to fund any draws under the CEP at the maximum $4.4 billion
limit. Even when Fitch applied additional stresses that severely discounted
invested assets, system resources were still more than sufficient to satisfy
maximum CEP draws and continue making near-term benefit payouts.
PENSION SYSTEM FINANCIAL CONDITION
Fitch evaluates the pension fund's overall health. In assessing the pension
fund, Fitch considers the funding progress of accrued liabilities, the discount
rate, and the fund's investment strategy.
As of the latest actuarial valuation (June 30, 2011), CalSTRS' pension plan was
69% funded. Using Fitch's more conservative 7% liability discount rate
assumption, the plan is funded at a somewhat low 66%. Fitch also considered the
plan's funded ratio using an adjusted asset value based on the rolling five-year
average of market value, which removes the impact of the system's three-year
smoothing period. Under this adjusted scenario, the plan's funded ratio is 71%.
SPONSOR CREDIT QUALITY
Fitch considers the sponsors' credit quality given that pension funds face the
risk that sponsor payments may be delayed during periods of financial stress.
Due to the short duration of the CEP relative to the life of the pension
liabilities, exposure to the state's below-average credit quality is of limited
concern even considering the relatively low funding level of the pension fund.
As the sponsor, the state's contributions account for approximately 3% of fiscal
year ending 2011 total additions (defined benefit program). Nevertheless, state
pension contributions, like debt service and school funding, are a priority
payment.
MANAGEMENT
Fitch also considers the management of the CEP, which includes an assessment of
policies and procedures as well as the independence of the pension fund's
governing body and statutory framework of the fund itself.
Unlike its public employee counterpart CalPERS (CEP rated 'AAA/F1+' by Fitch),
CalSTRS' contribution rates are set by statute and require legislative action to
change. This legal framework limits CalSTRS' ability to maintain full funding of
pension liabilities and is viewed by Fitch as a negative credit factor.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
