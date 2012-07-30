Overview
-- In our view, U.S. consumer electronic goods and services retailer
RadioShack's poor operating and financial performance trends will
continue for the remainder of fiscal 2012 and into fiscal 2013 due to fierce
competition and lower margin mobility products.
-- We believe that it will be very difficult for the company to improve
its gross margin in the next year, given the changing industry dynamics and
mobility accounting for more than 50% of sales.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings
on the company to 'B-' from 'B+'.
-- The outlook is negative, reflecting our view that if there is further
deterioration in operating performance, margins, and credit metrics, we would
consider lowering the rating.
Rating Action
On July 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Fort Worth, Texas-based RadioShack
Corp. to 'B-' from 'B+'. The outlook is negative.
The recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt remains '4', indicating our
expectations for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment
default.
The downgrade of RadioShack reflects our view that it will be very difficult
for the company to improve its gross margin in the second half of the year
given the highly promotional nature of year-end holiday retailing in the
wireless and consumer electronic categories. It is our belief that all
segments of the company's business will remain under margin pressure for 2012
and into 2013.
Rationale
The ratings on RadioShack reflect Standard & Poor's assessment that the
company's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged." This reflects, in our
view, increased debt leverage, weaker credit metrics, and modest cash flow
generation. We characterize the company's business risk profile as
"vulnerable," because of the short product cycles, the secular change in the
products offered, the fiercely competitive nature of the retail consumer
mobility industry and its much lower margins, and the company's vulnerability
to weak consumer spending due to limited discretionary income.
Given that the first half of the year's operating performance has been poor
and well below our expectations, we only expect very, modest, if any,
improvement in operating results for the rest of the year. We base this view
on the secular changes in consumer electronics and the extremely competitive
environment for mobility products, which now accounts for over half of
RadioShack's sales. Although, the company historically has been very good at
adapting to changes in the industry, it is our view that RadioShack will find
it extremely challenging to improve margins in the next year given that
mobility is such a large part of its overall results and the mix is skewed to
lower margin mobility products.
We forecast that credit metrics will remain at or near current levels for the
remainder of fiscal 2012, because we do not expect a rebound in gross margins.
We estimate adjusted total debt to EBITDA in the 7x area, EBITDA interest
coverage of about 1.9x, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the 20%
area%, and EBITDA margin in the mid-3% area. This is based on the following
assumptions:
-- Flat to modest sales growth in the wireless and signature segments,
but we believe sales will remain down in the company's other segments;
-- Gross margins will contract by another 50 basis points (bps);
-- Capital expenditures of approximately $60 million;
-- The refinancing of at least $150 million of the convertible notes due
2013 at 11%; and
-- Cash flow from operations of about $60 million to $80 million range
and cash balances of about $370 million.
Although the company launched Verizon's mobility products in its stores almost
a year ago, it is our belief that Verizon products still have not gained the
traction that the company and Verizon had expected and it will be a long-term
endeavor to accomplish given the competitive landscape in this category. We
believe that this leaves the company heavily dependent on sales of Sprint
Nextel Corp. and AT&T Inc. mobility products.
Liquidity
We believe RadioShack's liquidity is "adequate" to meet its needs over the
next 12 months. There are no near-term maturities until 2013. Our view of the
company's liquidity is based in part on our expectation that the company will
maintain its sizable cash balances. Furthermore, we expect the company to
refinance about half of its $375 million convertible note issue due Aug. 1,
2013, and repay the remainder with its cash balances.
Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations:
-- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow,
and availability under its $450 million revolving credit facility maturing in
2016) will exceed uses by 1.2x or more. Furthermore, we estimate that there
will be no significant shortfalls in the second year.
-- We also expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses,
even if EBITDA were to decline by 15% and even if debt were to increase by 15%.
-- We believe that the company will maintain sufficient availability
under its revolver even though availability was reduced by $56.3 million
because it did not meet its 1-to-1 fixed-charge ratio for the 12 months ended,
June 30, 2012.
-- In our assessment, the company has generally sound relationships with
the banks and fairly prudent financial risk management.
We estimate that RadioShack had a cash balance of about $518 million and about
$394 million of availability under its $450 million revolving credit facility
as of June 30, 2012. We expect RadioShack's cash balances and availability
under its revolving bank facility will be sufficient for its capital spending
and working capital needs.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report ON RadioShack,
published on March 12, 2012, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our negative outlook on RadioShack reflects our expectation that the company's
operating trends will remain at their new lower level. We expect flat to
modest sales growth in the wireless and signature segments as well as mixed
sales performance in the company's other segments for the remainder of 2012,
given the weak industry dynamics in consumer electronics. We are not
estimating any meaningful improvement in margins in 2012.
We would consider a downgrade if the company does not refinance a portion of
the convertible notes due 2013 within the next 90 days. Furthermore, if
operating performance and credit metrics continue to deteriorate, with debt
leverage of more than 9.6x, and EBITDA interest coverage of 1.5x or less. This
could occur if gross margin contracts by about 100 bps, or revenues decline by
about 2% or more, or some combination of both.
Although unlikely, we could consider a stable outlook if we begin to see
stabilization in sales results in the company's signature segment, solid
results in RadioShack's mobility platform, and sustained credit metrics. For
this to occur, we would have to see gross margin improvement of at least 50
bps and revenue growth of 1% or more, or some combination of higher gross
margin and sales growth. We would also consider an upgrade if the company
reduced its debt levels such that total debt to EBITDA remained at less than
5.5x, other credit metrics improved, and operating performance stabilized.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
RadioShack Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B+/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured B- B+
Recovery Rating 4 4