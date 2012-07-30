BRIEF-Ellington Financial reports estimated book value per share as of May 31, 2017
* Ellington Financial Llc reports estimated book value per share as of may 31, 2017
July 30 Moody's confirms DSK Bank's Baa3 deposit ratings, lowers standalone BFSR to D/ba2; outlooks negative (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Ellington Financial Llc reports estimated book value per share as of may 31, 2017
* nicholas simms has been appointed chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: