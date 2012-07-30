July 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+'
senior unsecured debt ratings to Camden, N.J.-based Campbell Soup Co.'s
(BBB+/Stable/A-2) proposed senior unsecured debt securities expected to
total about $1.25 billion, consisting of two-year floating rate notes, 10-year
and a 30-year tranche (actual amounts and maturity dates to be finalized at the
closed of the transaction). The notes will be issued under the company's Rule
415 shelf registration.
Net proceeds of this offering are expected to be used toward the financing of
the company's pending acquisition of Wm. Bolthouse Farms Inc. (B/WatchPos/--).
The ratings on Campbell reflect our opinion of the company's 'strong' business
risk profile and 'intermediate' financial risk profile. Key credit factors in
our business risk assessment include Campbell's product and brand
diversification across soups, premium cookies and crackers, sauces, and
vegetable-based juices; strong (albeit declining) market share in the wet soup
category; and some geographic diversification. Our assessment of Campbell's
financial risk profile incorporates our view that the company will maintain
adequate liquidity and key credit measures that we expect to remain consistent
with those of an intermediate financial risk profile, including leverage in
the 2x to 3x area and funds from operations to total debt improving back to at
least 30% during the next few years.
Ratings List
Campbell Soup Co.
Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/A-2
Rating assigned
Campbell Soup Co.
Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt Securities 'BBB+'