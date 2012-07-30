July 30 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating action on the city of
Lake Charles, LA as obligor for:
--$28.4 million Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and
Community Development Authority revenue bonds, series 2007, affirmed at 'AA-'.
In addition, Fitch assigns the city of Lake Charles, LA an implied unlimited tax
general obligation rating (ULTGO) rating of 'AA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are special and limited obligations of the authority, payable from and
secured by payments from the city to the authority. The city has pledged its
lawfully available funds, which are funds, income, revenues, fees, receipts, or
charges of any nature from any source, provided that these monies have not been
legally dedicated and required for other purposes by the electorate, other
obligations, or law.
The covenant resolution maps out priority payment of debt service from a portion
of the following specific lawfully available funds: a 0.28% sales tax; gaming
receipts; and revenues generated from sewer rate increases. Further, standby
revenues from the imposition of an additional 0.25% sales tax and a 2.5 mill
property tax are available to repay the debt in the event other revenues are
insufficient.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HIGH BUT DECLINING RESERVES: The key rating driver supporting the 'AA' ULTGO
rating is the city's high level of financial cushion reflected in strong
liquidity and reserve levels despite recent draw-downs.
BUDGET CHALLENGES EVIDENT: The general fund's heavy dependence on sales tax
revenues coupled with pension and other spending increases will likely continue
to cause budget challenges in fiscal 2013. The fixed cost burden on the budget
for pensions, other post-employment benefits (OPEB) paygo and debt service
currently consumes a manageable 20% of the fiscal 2012 budget.
PRIMARY PLEDGED REVENUES IMPROVING: Economically sensitive gaming revenues and
sales taxes, the main revenues for repayment of the bonds, each weakened
modestly in 2009 and 2010 but have since shown improvement.
MANAGEABLE DEBT: Overall debt ratios are moderate, amortization is above
average, and the city's capital plan is manageable. No further leveraging of the
primary pledged revenues is currently planned.
REGIONAL ECONOMIC HUB; MIXED ECONOMIC INDICATORS: The city serves as a regional
economic hub of southwestern Louisiana with refining, petrochemicals, gaming,
manufacturing, and a notable government presence. Income levels are below
average and although the city's unemployment rate remains below average, labor
force and employment declined over the last three years. Taxable assessed value
(TAV) has generally remained on a positive trajectory with additional growth
evident in the 2013 reassessment.
RATING DISTINCTION: The one-notch differential in the ratings reflects the
effective general fund security to pay debt service reflected in the pledge of
lawfully available funds. Bondholders benefit from additional debt service
support provided by standby revenues in the event primary revenues, currently
covering just adequately at 1.5x, are insufficient.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
CONTINUED BUDGETARY IMBALANCE: Fitch is concerned about the city's recent trend
in fund balance draws but notes importantly that liquidity and reserves remain
high. Any deterioration of fiscal cushion beyond the city's 30% fund balance
policy would likely cause a downgrade given the city's economically sensitive
revenue base, mixed economic indicators, and vulnerability to hurricane damage.
CREDIT PROFILE
OPERATING RESERVES PROVIDE GOOD FINANCIAL CUSHION
The city's unrestricted fund balance remains significant at $24.8 million (the
sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned per GASB 54) or a solid 44% of
expenditure and transfers out at fiscal 2011 year-end, despite a cumulative 21%
decline in the past three fiscal years. The city has recently drawn down on
reserves for a combination of capital and one-time spending and to support
recurring expenditures as revenues weakened and spending pressure, particularly
rising pension costs, continued.
CONSERVATIVE BUDGETING AIDS 2011 PERFORMANCE
The city decidedly narrowed the fiscal 2011 budgeted operating deficit (after
transfers) from $5 million to a modest $467,000 at year-end (0.8% of spending)
in part by not filling budgeted positions and registering better than budgeted
revenues. Sales taxes provide over 50% of general fund revenues, and receipts
have recently strengthened following declines in 2009 and 2010. Fiscal 2011
receipts were 3.3% above 2010 totals, and the city conservatively budgeted a
1.6% gain in fiscal 2012; sales taxes through June are up 5.4% year-over-year.
MODEST DEFICITS FORECAST IN 2012 & 2013
The fiscal 2012 $55.8 million operating budget was 2% above last year's budget
but again forecast an operating deficit (after transfers) of $2.8 million, of
which $2.1 million is for recurring expenditures. City officials curtailed
spending to offset escalation of pension costs by freezing salaries for
non-police and fire personnel. With the gains in sales taxes previously
mentioned, management presently expects to reduce the deficit to $1 million at
year-end, which includes the final installment of a firefighter lawsuit
settlement.
The fiscal 2013 budget is again expected to be a challenge as officials expect
some deferred capital needs and the pension costs to contribute to a proposed
$2.5 million deficit budget. The city is currently litigating with police
employees and also anticipates a manageable liability to be paid out over the
next few years. The city expects to again meet its formal minimum fund balance
policy of 30% of budgeted expenses and non-capital transfers. Fitch notes that a
continuing trend of budget imbalance would not be commensurate with the current
rating category.
PRIMARY REVENUES PROVIDE STABLE AND ADEQUATE COVERAGE
Fiscal 2011 maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage by primary revenues for
the series 2007 and 2010 bonds (not rated by Fitch) is satisfactory at 1.5 times
(x). The primary revenues authorized to repay the bonds are riverboat gaming
revenues (of which 60% is allocated for debt service), a 0.28% sales tax levied
specifically for capital projects (60% also allocated for debt service), and
revenues generated from an increase in wastewater rates effective Jan. 1, 2007
(of which 85% is allocated for debt service, with a cap of $500,000 annually).
Voters also approved an additional 0.25% sales tax and 2.5 mills property tax
(referred to as the standby revenues) to be levied in the event the primary
revenue stream does not appear sufficient in any given year, as determined by an
annual coverage calculation during the city's annual budgeting process. Fiscal
2011 MADS coverage from combined primary and standby revenues is a stronger
2.6x. The city maintains approximately $15 million in remaining bonding
authorization but has no additional plans to leverage primary revenues.
RENEWAL RISK ASSOCIATED WITH PRIMARY REVENUES
There is some risk associated with several of the primary revenues. The sales
tax is subject to periodic voter renewal (the last 10-year renewal election was
in 2006). In addition, the city maintains an agreement with the Calcasieu Parish
(the parish) regarding distribution of riverboat gaming revenues. The renewal
period for the sales tax and gaming agreement is shorter than the bond maturity
(sales tax expires in 2016 and the gaming agreement expires in 2017, while the
2007 bonds mature in 2027).
However, officials report that sales tax renewals have historically received
strong voter support (the most recent renewal was approved by a 67% margin) and
at this time, there is no indication from the parish that the gaming agreement
will not be renewed. An interruption in revenue flow would cause downward
pressure on the ratings.
AFFORDABLE DEBT BURDEN
Overall debt levels (city and parish debt) are moderate at $2,164 per capita and
3.5% of estimated full market value (MV). Debt service consumed an above average
14% of general fund and debt expenditures but this concern is mitigated by rapid
amortization (69% retired in 10 years). The city does not presently have future
tax-supported borrowing plans but is utilizing a state revolving fund loan to
make improvements to its wastewater system, to be repaid with system revenues.
The city benefits from a dedicated sales tax for capital projects and gaming
revenues are also typically applied to capital projects after payment of debt
service.
INCREASING BUT STILL MANAGEABLE PENSION COSTS
The city participates in three separate pension programs for municipal
employees, police, and firefighters, and each plan's benefits and contributions
are set by the state legislature. The city fully funds its actuarially
determined required contributions but has seen sharp increases in the required
contribution rates due to poor investment returns. Since fiscal 2009, the
contribution rate for the police plan has jumped from 11% to 31% of payroll, for
firefighters from 14% to 24%, and for municipal employees from 6.75% to 8%. The
corresponding impact to the general fund budget has been an additional $2
million since fiscal 2009.
Fitch notes that despite the increase pension costs as a share of the budget are
still a reasonable 7.8% ($4.5 million) in 2012. OPEBs are paid as incurred and
the unfunded liability of $6.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2010 equals a nominal 0.1%
of full MV.
ECONOMIC HUB OF SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA
Lake Charles is located 30 miles inland from the Gulf of Mexico between Houston
and Baton Rouge. The area economy historically has centered on refining,
petrochemicals, gaming and aircraft maintenance/rebuilding operations. The city
is also home to McNeese State University, a 9,000 enrollment public university.
Population has remained level in the past decade and is estimated at roughly
72,000.
The city's shrinking labor force and employment count in recent years mirrors
the broader nationwide trend. The May 2012 unemployment rate was static
year-over-year at 7.4%, which sits slightly above the state's 7.1% but below the
nation's 7.9% unemployment rate. Recent investments by several area refineries
are expected to spur employment growth in the near term. Wealth indices are
below the national and state benchmarks, and the city's above average poverty
rate was 1.5x the nation in 2010. However, Fitch's concerns over the low wealth
levels are partly eased by the area's lower cost of living.
Gains in taxable values slowed recently in conjunction with the regional and
national economic slowdown as well as the weak housing market. Fiscal 2012 TAV
marked the first year of modest contraction, but reappraisal of existing
properties for fiscal 2013, which is conducted every four years in Louisiana,
shows solid 5.4% growth in the taxable base.