Overview -- U.S. industrial gas producer Praxair Inc. is issuing $500 million in notes due 2022; the company is drawing the notes from an existing shelf registration. Praxair will use proceeds for general corporate purposes. -- We are affirming all of our ratings, including the 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings, on Praxair. We are also assigning our 'A' senior unsecured debt rating to the company's notes. -- The stable outlook incorporates our view that Praxair's strong project backlog will likely support higher earnings in the next few years. Rating Action On July 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings on Danbury, Conn.-based Praxair Inc. At the same time, we assigned our 'A' senior unsecured debt rating to the company's $500 million notes due 2022. The company is drawing the notes from an existing shelf registration. The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on Praxair, a leading industrial gas producer, reflect its excellent business profile, the impressive resilience of its cash flows and operating margins, and credit metrics that are consistent with our expectations. These strengths, along with the substantial percentage of its revenues that are under long-term contracts, allow Praxair to pursue moderate-size acquisitions and repurchase shares while maintaining credit quality. However, we believe the capital intensity of the business, numerous investment opportunities, and the cyclicality of some key industrial end markets remain tempering factors. Long-term fundamentals for the industrial gases market remain attractive worldwide, with industrial production growth rates of 1.5% to 2.0%, stable cash flows, high barriers to entry, and a wide variety of industries served. Praxair's business position also benefits from significant sales diversity, including a dominant market share in South America, and an expanding business in China and India. Praxair expects its sales to emerging countries, currently 36% of total sales, to increase to 45% of sales by 2015. Over the next several years, we expect Praxair's sales and return on capital (currently 18%) to continue to benefit from management's focus on a variety of projects, including: -- Building hydrogen plants to support new business with refiners along the company's U.S. Gulf Coast pipeline and in emerging markets around the world; -- Capital investments in China, Korea, and India for onsite capacity to supply electronics, petrochemicals, steel facilities, and other industries; -- Supplying nitrogen and carbon dioxide to help drillers fracture rock formations and for enhanced oil recovery; and -- Providing technology to enable customers to burn fuel (primarily natural gas) more efficiently, capture and sequester carbon dioxide more effectively, and reduce the amount of sludge in wastewater. Praxair's project backlog was $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2012, and most of the new projects are energy related and in emerging markets. EBITDA margins remain robust in the low-30% area and in the top tier of chemical companies. The key ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt (taking into consideration capitalized operating leases and underfunded pension and postretirement benefits obligations) was 35% as of June 30, 2012, and is in the 35% to 40% range that we consider appropriate for the ratings. Praxair invested about $51 million in acquisitions in the first six months of 2012, and we expect acquisition-related outlays to remain manageable. Liquidity We view Praxair's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria. Our 'A-1' short-term rating on Praxair incorporates the ample availability under its revolving credit facilities and its solid cash flow generation. The credit facilities include a $1.75 billion credit facility expiring in 2016 and a $400 million multicurrency facility in Europe expiring in November 2012. Other relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile include: -- Sources of liquidity over the next year will exceed uses by 1.5x or more; -- Net sources should be positive, and we expect the company to remain in compliance with covenants, even with a 30% drop in EBITDA or a 25% increase in debt; and -- Praxair could likely absorb low-probability shocks due to its positive cash flow from operations and available liquidity. As of June 30, 2012, Praxair had cash and cash equivalents of $104 million. The company will likely continue to direct its free cash flow to potential acquisitions, common share repurchases, and dividends. It completed $313 million of share repurchases in the first six months of 2012. Praxair expects its capital expenditures to be approximately $2.1 billion to $2.4 billion in 2012, which is substantial and above the long-term capital reinvestment rate of 10% to 15% of sales. A major portion of capital outlays will be for new production plants, mostly for onsite air-separation facilities backed by 15-year take-or-pay contracts with customers. The remainder is for cost-reduction and maintenance programs. In September 2010, the Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defense alleged anticompetitive activity among industrial gas companies in Brazil and imposed a civil fine of $1 billion on the Brazil-based subsidiary of Praxair. In response, the company filed an annulment petition with the federal court in Brasilia seeking to have the fine overturned. Appeals in Brazil have historically taken many years to resolve, so the timing of the appeal decision is uncertain. Outlook The outlook is stable. Praxair's strong project backlog supports prospects that net income will continue to grow. These earnings enhance Praxair's ability to address heavy capital investments, periodic acquisitions, and common stock repurchases, while sustaining appropriate financial ratios throughout the business cycle. In our view, a significant departure from the expected financial and operating strategies, including a larger-than-anticipated acquisition, could challenge the key underpinnings of the ratings. Although we do not currently expect to do so, we could lower the ratings if sizable acquisitions and share repurchases result in FFO to total adjusted debt deteriorating to less than 30% without clear prospects for recovery. On the other hand, we could raise the ratings if Praxair's financial profile improved such that FFO to total adjusted debt is sustained in the 40% to 45% range. Related Criteria And Research -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Industrials: Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Praxair Inc. Rating Corporate credit rating A/Stable/A-1 Senior unsecured A Commercial paper A-1 New Rating Praxair Inc. Rating Senior unsecured $500M sr unsecd notes due 2022 A