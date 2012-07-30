July 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the outlook revision to negative from stable on Royal Bank of Canada (RBC; AA-/Negative/A-1+) does not affect the rating or outlook on the following natural gas prepay transactions for which RBC is either a commodity swap counterparty or guarantor of a commodity swap counterparty: -- Long Beach Bond Finance Authority (Gas Prepay) series 2007A and 2007B (A-/Negative), -- Main Street Natural Gas Inc. (Gas Prepay) series 2006A (A/Negative), -- Northern California Gas Authority No. 1 (Gas Prepay) series 2007A and 2007B (A-/Negative), -- Public Authority for Colorado Energy (Gas Prepay) series 2008 (A-/Negative), -- SA Energy Acquisition Public Facility Corp. (Gas Prepay) series 2007 (A-/Negative), -- Salt Verde Financial Corp. (Gas Prepay) senior secured bonds (A-/Negative) and subordinated bonds (B/Negative), and -- Tennessee Energy Acquisition Corp. (Gas Prepay) series 2006A (B/Negative) and 2006C (BBB/Developing). For all transactions, the rating is linked to an entity that is rated lower than RBC. Although the transactions are unaffected by the outlook change, each is linked to the rating on RBC, and a downgrade of RBC or any other counterparty integral to the performance of the transaction could affect the ratings on the prepaid transactions. For more information on the outlook change on RBC, refer to our report published July 27, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.