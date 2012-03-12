(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- BMG's acquisition of Schahin introduced significant adjustments to BMG's consolidated financial statements, related primarily to the large amount of goodwill the transaction generated. -- Our projections of consolidated risk-adjusted capital (RAC) have decreased significantly, causing us to revise our assessment of capital and earnings to "weak" from "adequate," but other aspects of the bank's credit fundamentals have not deteriorated, in our view. -- We are downgrading BMG to 'B' from 'BB-' on the global scale and to 'brBB+' from 'brA-' on the national scale, while affirming the 'B' short-term issuer credit rating. -- The outlooks remain stable, reflecting our expectation that BMG's RAC ratio will remain above 4% as a result of the bank's remaining profitable over the next two years. Rating Action On March 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term global scale ratings, including the issuer credit rating, on Banco BMG S.A. to 'B' from 'BB-', while affirming the short-term issuer credit rating at 'B'. We also lowered the national scale issuer credit rating to 'brBB+' from 'brA-'. The outlook on both scales is stable. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'b'. Rationale Following the due diligence BMG performed on the recently acquired Banco Schahin S.A., BMG introduced significant adjustments to the consolidated financial statements, related primarily to the amount of goodwill that the acquisition generated. These adjustments mainly reflected Schahin's weaker-than-anticipated financial standing, which resulted in the large amount of goodwill that the transaction generated. This has directly affected BMG's total adjusted capital. Consequently, our projections of the consolidated entity's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) under Standard & Poor's methodology have decreased significantly, causing us to revise our assessment of its capital and earnings to "weak" from "adequate." Nonetheless, we note that the bank is compliant with the minimum capital that the Brazilian regulator requires. In our view, the other aspects of the bank's credit fundamentals have not deteriorated. Our assessments of the bank's business position as "weak," its risk position as "moderate," its funding as "below average," and its liquidity as "adequate," as our criteria define these terms, remain unchanged. Outlook The stable outlooks reflect our expectation that BMG's RAC ratio will remain above 4% on continuing profitability over the next two years. We could lower the ratings if this ratio falls below that level, or if the bank's liquidity weakens. We could raise the ratings if the bank improves its capitalization to an RAC ratio consistently above 5%. Ratings List Downgraded To From Banco BMG S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating National Scale brBB+/Stable/-- brA-/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured Global Scale B BB- Downgraded; Short-Term Rating Affirmed To From Banco BMG S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating Global Scale B/Stable/B BB-/Stable/B (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)