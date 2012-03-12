March 12 - OVERVIEW -- We affirmed our 'BB- (sf)' rating on class A-1 from Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp.'s series 2007-TFL2, a U.S. CMBS transaction. -- The affirmation follows our analysis of the transaction, deal structure, liquidity available to the trust, and refinancing risks. Our analysis also included our revaluation of the collateral securing the remaining four floating-rate loans, two of which are currently with the special servicers. March 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'BB- (sf)' rating on the class A-1 commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp.'s series 2007-TFL2, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The affirmation follows our analysis of the transaction, deal structure, liquidity available to the trust, and refinancing risks. Specifically, we considered that class A-1 may be susceptible to interest shortfalls because three (48.8% of the trust balance) of the four loans mature in March or April 2012, two of which have already been transferred to the special servicers. Our analysis also included our revaluation of the remaining four floating-rate loans. We based our analysis, in part, on a review of the borrower's operating statements for the full-year or interim 2011, the year-ended Dec. 31, 2010, the borrower's 2012 budget (where available), the borrower's 2011 rent rolls, and available Smith Travel Research (STR) reports. We previously lowered our ratings on classes A-2 through L to 'D (sf)' due to recurring interest shortfalls. For more details, please see "CSFB Mortgage Securities Corp. Series 2007-TFL2 Class A-2 Downgraded to 'D (sf)' Due to Recurring Interest Shortfalls," published Oct. 7, 2010, and "CSFB Mortgage Securities Corp. Series 2007-TFL2 Ratings Lowered On Six Classes; One Rating Affirmed," published July 7, 2010. As of the Feb. 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust consists of four floating-rate interest-only loans indexed to one-month LIBOR totaling $835.1 million. The one-month LIBOR rate was 0.2896% according to the February 2012 trustee remittance report. Details of the four remaining loans, two of which are currently with the special servicers, are as follows: The Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino loan, the largest loan in the transaction, has a whole-loan balance of $515.6 million that is split into a $427.8 million senior note that makes up 51.2% of the trust balance and subordinate B notes totaling $87.8 million. The loan is secured by a 2,567-room, full-service gaming hotel in Las Vegas. The master servicer, KeyBank Real Estate Capital (KeyBank), reported a debt service coverage (DSC) and occupancy of 2.51x and 97.7%, respectively, for the trailing 12-months ended Oct. 31, 2011. Our adjusted valuation, using an 11.55% capitalization rate, yielded an in-trust stressed loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 92.4%. According to KeyBank, the loan was modified on Feb. 19, 2010, and returned to the master servicer on May 20, 2010. The terms of the loan modification included, but are not limited to, extending the loan's maturity to Dec. 9, 2013, from Dec. 9, 2011, and reducing the principal on the $400.0 million subordinate B notes. KeyBank indicated that the borrower paid the special servicing and workout fees on this loan. The Whitehall Seattle Portfolio loan, the second-largest loan in the trust, has a whole-loan balance of $466.3 million that is split into a $292.5 million senior note that makes up 35.0% of the trust balance and two subordinate junior notes totaling $173.8 million. In addition, the equity interests in the borrower of the whole loan secure mezzanine debt totaling $430.2 million. The loan is secured by 11 office properties totaling 2.6 million sq. ft. in Bellevue, Seattle, and Mercer Island, Wash. The loan was transferred to the special servicer, CT Investment Management Co. Inc. (CT), on December 22, 2011, due to imminent maturity default after the borrower indicated that it will not be able to payoff the loan by its April 9, 2012, maturity date. CT stated that it has ordered updated appraisals and that the borrower is in discussions with the respective lenders on potential workout strategies. KeyBank reported a combined DSC of 6.97x for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011, and overall occupancy on the office portfolio was 63.8%, according to the September 2011 rent rolls. Our adjusted valuation, using a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.12%, yielded an in-trust stressed LTV ratio of 94.1%. The 100 West Putnam Avenue loan, the third-largest loan in the transaction, has a whole-loan balance of $130.0 million, which consists of a $67.0 million senior note that makes up 8.0% of the trust balance and subordinate junior notes totaling $63.0 million. The loan is secured by four office buildings totaling 152,304 sq. ft. in Greenwich, Conn. KeyBank reported a DSC of 1.58x for year-end 2011 and occupancy was 93.6%, according to the Nov. 15, 2011, rent roll. The loan matured on March 9, 2012. According to KeyBank, the loan was transferred to the special servicer, Talmage LLC, on March 6, 2012, because the borrower was not able to obtain refinancing proceeds. KeyBank indicated that the borrower requested for a short-term extension from the loan's maturity to secure refinancing proceeds. Our adjusted valuation, using an 8.5% capitalization rate, yielded an in-trust stressed LTV ratio of 85.3%. The Westin DFW loan, the smallest loan in the trust, has a a whole-loan balance of $73.6 million that is split into a $47.8 million senior note that makes up 5.8% of the trust balance and a $25.8 million subordinate B note. The loan is secured by a 506-room, full-service hotel in Irving, Texas. KeyBank reported a 5.23x DSC and 72.4% occupancy for the year-ended Dec. 31, 2011. The loan matures on April 9, 2012. According to KeyBank, the borrower has stated that it has secured refinancing proceeds to payoff the loan by its maturity date. Our adjusted valuation, using an 11.25% capitalization rate, yielded an in-trust stressed LTV ratio of 76.9%. 