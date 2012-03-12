March 12 - OVERVIEW
March 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'BB- (sf)'
rating on the class A-1 commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from
Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp.'s series 2007-TFL2, a U.S.
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction.
The affirmation follows our analysis of the transaction, deal structure,
liquidity available to the trust, and refinancing risks. Specifically, we
considered that class A-1 may be susceptible to interest shortfalls because
three (48.8% of the trust balance) of the four loans mature in March or April
2012, two of which have already been transferred to the special servicers. Our
analysis also included our revaluation of the remaining four floating-rate
loans.
We based our analysis, in part, on a review of the borrower's operating
statements for the full-year or interim 2011, the year-ended Dec. 31, 2010,
the borrower's 2012 budget (where available), the borrower's 2011 rent rolls,
and available Smith Travel Research (STR) reports.
We previously lowered our ratings on classes A-2 through L to 'D (sf)' due to
recurring interest shortfalls. For more details, please see "CSFB Mortgage
Securities Corp. Series 2007-TFL2 Class A-2 Downgraded to 'D (sf)' Due to
Recurring Interest Shortfalls," published Oct. 7, 2010, and "CSFB Mortgage
Securities Corp. Series 2007-TFL2 Ratings Lowered On Six Classes; One Rating
Affirmed," published July 7, 2010.
As of the Feb. 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust consists of four
floating-rate interest-only loans indexed to one-month LIBOR totaling $835.1
million. The one-month LIBOR rate was 0.2896% according to the February 2012
trustee remittance report. Details of the four remaining loans, two of which
are currently with the special servicers, are as follows:
The Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino loan, the largest loan in the
transaction, has a whole-loan balance of $515.6 million that is split into a
$427.8 million senior note that makes up 51.2% of the trust balance and
subordinate B notes totaling $87.8 million. The loan is secured by a
2,567-room, full-service gaming hotel in Las Vegas. The master servicer,
KeyBank Real Estate Capital (KeyBank), reported a debt service coverage (DSC)
and occupancy of 2.51x and 97.7%, respectively, for the trailing 12-months
ended Oct. 31, 2011. Our adjusted valuation, using an 11.55% capitalization
rate, yielded an in-trust stressed loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 92.4%.
According to KeyBank, the loan was modified on Feb. 19, 2010, and returned to
the master servicer on May 20, 2010. The terms of the loan modification
included, but are not limited to, extending the loan's maturity to Dec. 9,
2013, from Dec. 9, 2011, and reducing the principal on the $400.0 million
subordinate B notes. KeyBank indicated that the borrower paid the special
servicing and workout fees on this loan.
The Whitehall Seattle Portfolio loan, the second-largest loan in the trust,
has a whole-loan balance of $466.3 million that is split into a $292.5 million
senior note that makes up 35.0% of the trust balance and two subordinate
junior notes totaling $173.8 million. In addition, the equity interests in the
borrower of the whole loan secure mezzanine debt totaling $430.2 million. The
loan is secured by 11 office properties totaling 2.6 million sq. ft. in
Bellevue, Seattle, and Mercer Island, Wash. The loan was transferred to the
special servicer, CT Investment Management Co. Inc. (CT), on December 22,
2011, due to imminent maturity default after the borrower indicated that it
will not be able to payoff the loan by its April 9, 2012, maturity date. CT
stated that it has ordered updated appraisals and that the borrower is in
discussions with the respective lenders on potential workout strategies.
KeyBank reported a combined DSC of 6.97x for the nine months ended Sept. 30,
2011, and overall occupancy on the office portfolio was 63.8%, according to
the September 2011 rent rolls. Our adjusted valuation, using a weighted
average capitalization rate of 9.12%, yielded an in-trust stressed LTV ratio
of 94.1%.
The 100 West Putnam Avenue loan, the third-largest loan in the transaction,
has a whole-loan balance of $130.0 million, which consists of a $67.0 million
senior note that makes up 8.0% of the trust balance and subordinate junior
notes totaling $63.0 million. The loan is secured by four office buildings
totaling 152,304 sq. ft. in Greenwich, Conn. KeyBank reported a DSC of 1.58x
for year-end 2011 and occupancy was 93.6%, according to the Nov. 15, 2011,
rent roll. The loan matured on March 9, 2012. According to KeyBank, the loan
was transferred to the special servicer, Talmage LLC, on March 6, 2012,
because the borrower was not able to obtain refinancing proceeds. KeyBank
indicated that the borrower requested for a short-term extension from the
loan's maturity to secure refinancing proceeds. Our adjusted valuation, using
an 8.5% capitalization rate, yielded an in-trust stressed LTV ratio of 85.3%.
The Westin DFW loan, the smallest loan in the trust, has a a whole-loan
balance of $73.6 million that is split into a $47.8 million senior note that
makes up 5.8% of the trust balance and a $25.8 million subordinate B note. The
loan is secured by a 506-room, full-service hotel in Irving, Texas. KeyBank
reported a 5.23x DSC and 72.4% occupancy for the year-ended Dec. 31, 2011. The
loan matures on April 9, 2012. According to KeyBank, the borrower has stated
that it has secured refinancing proceeds to payoff the loan by its maturity
date. Our adjusted valuation, using an 11.25% capitalization rate, yielded an
in-trust stressed LTV ratio of 76.9%.
