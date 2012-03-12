March 12 - Overview -- U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp. recently closed a number of financing transactions, including an extended revolver and term loan, and $1.25 billion in 8.5% senior secured notes due 2020. -- We are assigning issue-level and recovery ratings to Caesars' extended term loan and revolver, and to the new 8.5% notes. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that EBITDA will grow at least modestly in 2012 and 2013, which, despite very weak credit measures, should allow the company to continue to meet debt service obligations. Rating Action On March 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its issue-level and recovery ratings to Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. Inc.'s(CEOC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corp., extended first-lien senior secured $1.86 billion B-6 term loan due Jan. 28, 2018 and $25 million extended revolver due Jan. 28, 2017. At the same time, we assigned issue-level and recovery ratings to the $1.25 billion 8.5% senior secured notes (first-lien) offering issued jointly by Caesars Operating Escrow LLC and Caesars Escrow Corp. (the escrow issuers) and then subsequently assumed by CEOC. We assigned the term loan, revolver, and notes our 'B' issue-level rating (one notch higher than our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company) and our recovery rating of '2' indicating our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. CEOC used nearly $1.1 billion of the net proceeds of the 8.5% notes to repay a portion of its term loans. Our rating assignment follows the closing of all the transactions and our review of final documentation. Our 'B-' corporate credit rating on CEOC and its parent company, Caesars Entertainment Corp. (Caesars) remains unchanged. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale Our 'B-' corporate credit rating on Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment Corp. reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory," according to our criteria. Our assessment of Caesars' financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" reflects its very weak credit measures and our belief that prospects for meaningful growth in net revenue and EBITDA in 2012 or 2013 do not seem promising, given the current economic outlook and competitive dynamics in the company's key markets. While several actions taken by management in recent years, including the recent capital raise, have positioned the company with a moderate covenant cushion and very limited debt maturities over the next few years, Caesars' capacity to continue to fund operational and capital spending needs and meet debt service obligations over the longer term relies on more substantial growth in cash flow generation. Our assessment of Caesars' business risk profile as "satisfactory" reflects the company's well-diversified portfolio of assets across most major U.S. gaming markets and an industry-leading customer loyalty program. Despite these strengths, we believe Caesars' business risk profile could weaken over time because of its limited ability to generate excess cash flow to fund the level of investment in its assets we believe necessary to preserve its competitive position. Although the recently completed transactions improve Caesars' already strong maturity profile, we believe the increase in interest expense associated with the transaction will weigh on its liquidity profile, given weak EBITDA coverage of interest of just 0.9x as of Sept. 30, 2011. Still, we expect at least modest growth in Caesars' consolidated EBITDA in 2012 and 2013, which should provide sufficient liquidity to meet debt service obligations and capital spending needs, while facilitating covenant compliance. We expect recent positive performance trends in Las Vegas to continue into 2012. Weakness in the Atlantic City region is likely to moderate this year because the addition of table games in Pennsylvania has reached its anniversary. However, the opening of Revel likely will pressure performance in the second half of 2012 and into 2013. Without at least modest growth in EBITDA over the next few years, Caesars will likely burn substantial cash to meet capital expenditure needs and may be challenged to continue meeting long-term debt service obligations, including maintaining compliance with its financial covenant. During 2011, consolidated net revenues increased 0.2%, while consolidated EBITDA grew 4.3%. EBITDA growth was fueled by strength at Caesars' Las Vegas properties and modest growth at some of Caesars' regional properties, largely offset by continued weakness in Atlantic City (exacerbated by the impact of Hurricane Irene in the third quarter). Caesars' Las Vegas properties achieved net revenue and property level EBITDA growth of 6% and 15%, respectively, during the period. Like other Las Vegas Strip operators, Caesars has benefited from meaningful operating leverage in 2011, given improved occupancy and room rates in the market. Net revenue and property level EBITDA at Caesars' Atlantic City region properties declined approximately 3% and 6%, respectively, during the year. Caesars' other regional properties posted a modest 3% gain in property level EBITDA, as growth in the Other Nevada and Louisiana/Mississippi segments was not sufficient to offset weakness in the Midwest segment related to new competition and access challenges. Caesars' credit measures remain weak. As of Dec. 31, 2011, leverage was around 12x, while interest coverage was just 0.9x. Caesars is one of the world's largest and most diversified gaming companies. It owns or operates properties in most major U.S. gaming markets under brand names including Caesars, Harrah's, and Horseshoe. During 2011, it generated $8.8 billion of net revenues and nearly $1.9 billion of EBITDA. Liquidity Under our performance expectations, Caesars' sources of liquidity (including cash and revolver availability) compared to uses over the next 12-18 months exceed 1.5x; still, it has a "less-than-adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant factors in our assessment of Caesars' liquidity profile include the following: -- We do not believe covenant headroom is sufficient to withstand an EBITDA decline of 15% without a breach. -- We do not believe net sources would be positive if EBITDA decline 15% over the next 12 months, because access to the revolver, a key source of liquidity, would be limited in this scenario. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Caesars had nearly $905 million of unrestricted cash on the balance sheet, a substantial portion of which was held at CEOC. We believe about $150 million of this cash is excess and available to fund ongoing capital expenditures and other liquidity needs. In addition, CEOC had no balance drawn under its $1.2 billion revolving credit facility at Sept. 30, 2011, although availability is subject to compliance with its senior secured leverage ratio covenant. Given the covenant cushion as of Sept. 30, 2011, and our expectations for performance in 2012, we believe CEOC would be able to access its current revolver capacity without violating the leverage covenant. Still, without meaningful growth in EBITDA over the next few years, Caesars will likely burn substantial cash and revolver availability to meet capital expenditure needs, and may find it difficult to continue meeting long-term debt service obligations, including maintaining compliance with its financial covenant. During the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, Caesars generated approximately $177 million in cash from operating activities, which, in addition to a portion of the proceeds from an equity transaction completed in the fourth quarter of 2010, funded about $200 million of capital expenditures or other investments. We expect capital spending approached $350 million in 2011, including spending associated with the Linq and Octavius projects, and have assumed similar spending levels in 2012 and 2013. Debt maturities are very limited over the next few years and have been pushed out even further following the amend and extend transaction, which addressed a substantial portion of the more than $5 billion in bank debt maturities in 2015. Nevertheless, maturities will remain sizable in 2015 as the company faces the maturity of over $5 billion of CMBS debt. Recovery Analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Caesars Entertainment Corp., to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our rating outlook on Caesars is stable, reflecting our expectation that EBITDA will grow modestly in 2012 and 2013, which, despite very weak credit measures, should allow the company to continue meeting debt service obligations and maintain an adequate cushion under its financial covenant. In addition, the stable rating outlook reflects minimal debt maturities over the next several years. A revision of the rating outlook to negative or a downgrade could result without at least modest growth over the next few quarters and an expectation for positive operating momentum to continue to build in 2013: Caesars could otherwise be challenged to meet fixed charges while servicing its current capital structure and might again seek to restructure its debt obligations. Given very weak credit measures and limited capacity for debt repayment, an upgrade seems unlikely over the next few years and would require sustained meaningful growth in cash flow generation. 