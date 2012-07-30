Overview
-- We are affirming our ratings, including our 'AA+' long-term issuer
credit rating, on the City of Calgary.
-- In part, the ratings reflect our assessment of the city's robust
liquidity, strong economy with some concentration in the energy sector, and
high debt compared with that of its peers.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that growth in Calgary's
economy and operating revenue will support its increasing debt levels and that
liquidity will remain above 100% of 12 months' debt service requirements.
-- The outlook also reflects our expectation that the city's tax
supported debt (Standard & Poor's-defined) will not exceed 150% of
consolidated revenues.
Rating Action
On July 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings,
including its 'AA+' long-term issuer credit rating, on the City of Calgary, in
the Province of Alberta (AAA/Stable/A-1+). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Calgary reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the city's robust
liquidity, strong economy that has some industry concentration within the
energy sector, and robust budgetary performance. We believe that relatively
high debt and constrained budgetary flexibility somewhat offset these
strengths.
While we expect that Calgary will draw down its balances moderately as it
undertakes its capital plan, we believe that its liquidity will continue to
remain strong, at levels of greater than 100% of 12 months of debt service. At
the end of fiscal 2011, free cash and liquid assets stood at about C$1.1
billion (Standard & Poor's-adjusted) and represented about 330% of annual debt
service. Further bolstering the city's liquidity is its C$60 million line of
credit and its access to a C$140 million commercial paper program.
In our opinion, Calgary has a strong economy, although it is susceptible to
swings within the energy sector, and more specifically to the price of
international crude oil. Nevertheless, the city's economy has not fluctuated,
nor do we expect it to, the way oil prices have. Calgary is the principal
local headquarters for companies operating in oil and gas industries within
Canada. By the city's estimates, real GDP rose about 3.1% in 2011. Labor and
construction indicators also reflected positive results: Unemployment
decreased to 6.2% in 2011 from 7.0% the previous year. In addition, growth in
construction activity was what we view as robust in 2011, as building permit
values and housing starts increased 55.6% and 39.4%, respectively,
year-over-year. In the next two years, we expect that Calgary's real GDP will
increase about 3% annually.
In the near term, Standard & Poor's expects that Calgary's operating
performance will remain in line with the historical average, with operating
balances in excess of 10% of operating revenues and after-capital deficits of
between 5%-10%. The city had a surplus of 15.8% of operating revenues and an
after-capital deficit of 6.4% at fiscal year-end 2011 (Dec. 31). While
Calgary's budgetary performance improved, it nevertheless remained lower than
in the years preceding fiscal 2010, when the city recorded operating balances
of nearly 20% of operating revenue and near-balanced after-capital performance
as a per cent of total revenues.
By 2014, as it undertakes its capital plan, we expect Calgary's tax-supported
debt (Standard & Poor's-defined) to materially increase to 120%-130% (C$4.1
billion) of consolidated operating revenues. As of Dec. 31, 2011,
tax-supported debt (which excludes debt issued on behalf on the city's
wholly-owned utility, ENMAX Corp.) increased to 114.7% of
consolidated operating revenues, compared with 109.7% in 2010. Interest
expense remained relatively stable at about 4.5% of operating revenue in
fiscal 2011.
We expect that Calgary's budgetary flexibility will remain adequate in the
next two years, with capital expenditures that represent greater than 15% of
total expenditures and modifiable revenues of greater than 50% of operating
revenues. At Dec. 31, 2011, the city's capital expenditures made up 34.0% of
its total expenditures. With a budgeted capital plan of more than C$3.1
billion in the next two years, we expect that capital expenditures will remain
at historical levels, representing 30%-35% of total expenditures. In our
opinion, Calgary's limited ability to cut expenditures somewhat constrains its
budgetary flexibility. More specifically, with a greater focus on large
capital projects, such as the light rail system, as well as growth-related
infrastructure requirements, we believe that the city has little ability to
defer its capital program.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that in the next two years,
despite increasing, Calgary's debt will remain manageable and partially
supported by senior-government funding, which we expect will not significantly
diverge from the amount and the timing that the city has budgeted for. In
addition, we expect growth in Calgary's economy and operating revenues will
support the rising debt. We also expect that free cash and liquid assets will
not deteriorate materially. An unmanageable increase in tax-supported debt to
greater than 150% of consolidated operating revenues, a substantial decline in
cash and investment holdings to less than 100% of debt service, or a severe
and prolonged slowdown in Calgary's economy and revenue growth could place
downward pressure on the ratings. We do not expect an upgrade during our
two-year outlook horizon.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Calgary (City of)
Issuer credit rating AA+/Stable/A-1+
Commercial paper
Global scale A-1+
Canada scale A-1(High)
