July 30 - Overview -- Lenders to U.S. ethanol producer Aventine Renewable Energy Holdings Inc. have agreed to a debt forbearance that will allow it to miss a scheduled interest payment on its $225 million term loan agreement. The company would have been obligated to make an interest payment on July 31, 2012, which it may skip under the agreement. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'SD' from 'CC' and our rating on the company's senior secured term loan to 'D' from 'CCC-' as a result of the forbearance. -- A forbearance that leads to a failure to make a debt service payment per the original schedule means that lenders will receive less value than promised. Our criteria require the issuer credit rating to be lowered to 'SD' and the issue rating move to 'D' once the forbearance is consummated. Aventine announced the agreement with its lenders on July 27, 2012. Rating Action On July 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Aventine Renewable Energy Holdings Inc. to 'SD' from 'CC'. We also lowered our rating on the company's senior secured debt due December 2015 ($215.9 million outstanding as of March 31, 2012) to 'D' from 'CCC-'. The recovery rating on the $225 million senior secured term notes is unchanged at '2'. Rationale The rating action follows the waiver of a scheduled interest payment on July 31, 2012. Although Aventine received a debt forbearance with lenders and thus lenders will not consider a missed interest payment to be an event of default, this constitutes a default under our criteria. Liquidity We deem the company's liquidity to be "weak," indicating that a material deficit is likely over the next 12 months. (For more on liquidity assessments, see "Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers," published Sept. 28, 2011, on RatingsDirect.) Recovery analysis The recovery rating on the $225 million senior secured term notes is unchanged at '2', indicating our view that lenders can expect substantial (70% to 90%) recovery if a payment default occurs. Our valuation of Aventine's fixed assets in a simulated default scenario of 45 cents per gallon of daily throughput capacity reflects reported asset values during the stressed market conditions during the heightened ethanol default period in 2008 and 2009. We used 10 cents per gallon of daily throughput capacity for the facilities, which, in our default scenario, are not yet in operation. We assume default in 2012-2013 with a gross enterprise value of about $222 million, of which $170 million is available to senior secured noteholders, and about $225 million of senior secured notes and letters of credit outstanding as of March 31, 2012. (For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Aventine published Dec. 22, 2011, on RatingsDirect.) Related Criteria And Research -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update, May 12, 2009 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Lowered To From Aventine Renewable Holdings Inc. Corp. credit rating SD/--/-- CC/Negative/-- Senior secured D CCC- Recovery rating 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.