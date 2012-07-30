July 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'CCC+' issue-level rating to Dubuque, Iowa-based casino operator Peninsula
Gaming LLC's planned $350 million senior notes due 2018 to be issued
jointly by Boyd Acquisition Sub LLC and Boyd Acquisition Finance Corp. The
recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0 to 10%)
recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. Proceeds from the
notes represent a portion of the financing for Boyd's $1.45 billion acquisition
of Peninsula. In addition to the notes, financing will include a $200 million
cash contribution from Boyd, about $144 million in a seller's note, and $875
million senior secured credit facility at Peninsula.
Proceeds from the notes will initially be deposited into an escrow account and
will be released concurrently with the consummation of the acquisition. The
acquisition remains subject to various closing conditions and receipt of
required regulatory approvals, and Boyd management expects the transaction to
close by the end of 2012. After the completion of the acquisition, Peninsula
Gaming LLC and Peninsula Gaming Corp. will be the co-issuers of the senior
notes, as the co-issuers listed above will be merged with and into them.
Our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Peninsula Gaming remains on CreditWatch
with negative implications. The CreditWatch listing on Peninsula reflects our
expectation that in the event that Boyd completes its acquisition of the
company under the terms proposed, consolidated leverage would exceed 7x over
the intermediate term under our performance expectations for both companies.
Additionally, the contemplated financing at Peninsula is a leveraging
transaction at that entity, given that its debt balances were about $700
million as of March 31, 2012. Although we believe the acquisition of Peninsula
would strengthen Boyd's business risk profile, as Peninsula's assets face
limited competition, have high EBITDA margins compared with other commercial
gaming operators, and are relatively good quality assets, we would view this
level of leverage as aligned with a 'B' corporate credit rating.
Following the acquisition, our corporate credit rating on Peninsula will
reflect our view of the consolidated Boyd and Peninsula portfolio of
properties, despite the fact that different assets secure different pieces of
the capital structure. Given our perception of the strategic relationships
that will exist between these entities and common management following the
acquisition, we expect management to make decisions regarding operating and
financial strategies with a view toward the collective group of companies. We
believe that if a payment default were to occur at either Boyd or Peninsula,
management would most likely consider alternatives regarding the capital
structure of the consolidated group, which could include a comprehensive
restructuring or a bankruptcy filing.
In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will monitor Boyd's progress toward
addressing various closing conditions and receiving required regulatory
approvals. We expect to lower our corporate credit rating on Peninsula to 'B'
once the acquisition closes.
For the full corporate credit rationale, please refer to the research report
published July 26, 2012.
RATINGS LIST
Peninsula Gaming LLC
Corporate credit rating B+/Watch Neg/--
Boyd Acquisition Sub LLC
Boyd Acquisition Finance Corp.
Rating Assigned
$350 mil. senior notes due 2018 CCC+
Recovery rating 6
