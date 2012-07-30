Overview
-- We believe Carmel, Ind.-based United States Infrastructure Corp. will
continue to benefit from cost synergies from its acquisition of Consolidated
Utility Services Inc. and a slow recovery in its end markets.
-- We expect the company to achieve an EBITDA margin of about 15% and
reduce leverage to less than 5x over the next year.
-- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating, and raising our
issue-level rating on the company's $250 million senior secured credit
facility to 'BB-' from 'B+' and revising the recovery rating to '2' from '3'.
-- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the
company will continue to benefit from the Consolidated Utility Services Inc.
acquisition and improving demand over the next year.
Rating Action
On July 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+'
corporate credit rating on United States Infrastructure Corp. (USIC). The
outlook is stable.
At the same time, we raised our issue-level rating on the company's $250
million senior secured credit facility to 'BB-' from 'B+', and revised our
recovery rating to '2' from '3', indicating our expectation of a substantial
(70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The higher
issue-level rating is based on our assumption of a higher gross enterprise
value at emergence, reflecting lesser uncertainty regarding integration costs
and synergies from its acquisitions.
Rationale
The ratings on USIC reflect Standard & Poor's view of its "weak" business risk
profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. We assume that the company
will benefit from a slow but steady recovery in end markets that require its
line-locating services. Cost synergies from its acquisition of Consolidated
Utility Services Inc. (CUS) should enable the company to achieve an EBITDA
margin of about 15% and reduce leverage to less than 5x adjusted total debt to
EBITDA over the next year.
The company participates in the niche $1.6 billion market for utility
line-locating services. In about half of the market, utilities locate and mark
their own lines. The utility companies outsource the rest of the market,
mainly to two principal players (USIC is one).
USIC's end-market diversity is limited, with revenues split about equally
among infrastructure, residential, and commercial construction-related
activity, which drives utility line locating. USIC serves customers in the
telecom, electric, gas, cable, and other utility markets. We expect the
company to continue to have a high customer concentration with almost
one-third of its revenues coming from AT&T Inc. (A-/Stable/A-2). Although
historically USIC has been able to renew the majority of its contracts, the
company could lose business if customers put expiring contracts out to bid.
The regulatory requirement to locate and mark utility infrastructure before
the initiation of underground excavations, and contractual relationships with
several large customers help offset our assessment of USIC's weak business
risk profile.
Recurring revenues from infrastructure maintenance and government spending
somewhat offset the company's exposure to the highly cyclical construction
market. Although public construction remains soft, private construction was up
13.1% year over year in May on strength in both the residential and private
nonresidential markets. In our base case we expect a slight decline in
nonresidential activity in 2013, which low double-digit growth in residential
construction and a slow recovery in infrastructure spending would offset.
Despite the company's limited service offerings, the capability to respond
within the utilities' 48- to 72-hour window provides a barrier to entry for
potential competitors. We believe the CUS acquisition has further increased
geographic density and allowed more line locates per stop, which should
support improvement in profitability compared with prior years.
Our base-case scenario assumptions (over the next two years) for USIC include:
-- Organic revenue growth will be in the low to mid single-digit area
over the next two years as a result of the recovery in some end-markets. We
expect USIC to somewhat improve market penetration across regions through new
customers.
-- EBITDA margins will remain at about 15%, reflecting post
acquisition-related cost synergies with lower labor expense (as a percent of
sales) and a potential improvement in mix as the construction activity
recovers.
-- Funds from operation to debt will improve over the cycle. Free
operating cash flow to debt will be in the low to mid single digits given
modest capital expenditures will average about 2% of revenues.
We view USIC's financial risk profile as aggressive given our expectation for
leverage of 4.5x-5x and FFO to total debt of 10%-15%. We expect these metrics
to improve over the next year or so as the company benefits from cost
reductions. It has limited capacity at the rating for large debt-financed
acquisitions. Also, we believe financial policies will remain aggressive given
its concentrated ownership by financial sponsors.
Liquidity
We believe USIC has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs over the
next 12 to 18 months, even if its EBITDA declines unexpectedly. The company
has minimal upcoming debt maturities. Our assessment of the company's
liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and
facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to
18 months;
-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by
15%; and
-- We believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks.
As of March 31, 2012, USIC had about $20 million cash on hand and $41 million
available under its $60 million revolver. Peak working capital needs typically
coincide with construction activity during spring and summer. About $15
million of the revolver is tied to letters of credit that back insurance
programs. Capital expenditures average about 2% of revenues, which should
support modest but stable free cash flow generation. We expect the company to
maintain sufficient headroom over its total leverage and fixed-charge coverage
covenants defined in the credit facility.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery
report on USIC, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that USIC would continue to
benefit from improving demand for its line-locating over the next 12 months,
coupled with cost synergies from its acquisition of CUS in 2011. We expect the
company to achieve an EBITDA margin of about 15% and reduce leverage to less
than 5x over the next year.
We could lower the ratings if USIC's operating performance appears likely to
weaken or if the company pursues a more aggressive financial policy than we
expect. For example, we could lower the ratings if the company loses a large
customer, causing earnings to decline to an extent that is likely to result in
negative free cash flow or leverage greater than 5x for a sustained period.
We consider an upgrade unlikely during the next year based on our assessment
of the company's business and financial risks and USIC's concentrated
ownership by financial sponsors, which we believe indicates that financial
policies will remain aggressive.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
United States Infrastructure Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
Upgraded
To From
United States Infrastructure Corp.
USIC Locating Services Inc.
Senior Secured BB- B+
Recovery Rating 2 3
