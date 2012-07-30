July 30 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A+' rating to the $109 million Unified
Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City (UG), Kansas City Board of Public
Utility's (BPU) utility system refunding revenue bonds series 2012-A. The bonds
are expected to price around Aug. 7, 2012.
In addition Fitch affirms the following parity revenue bond ratings:
--$421.1 million outstanding BPU electric revenue bonds at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The above does not include $27.2 million outstanding subordinate debt which
Fitch does not rate; however, it is factored into the analysis.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by net revenues of the combined electric and water system.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STABLE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The rating reflects the continuance of the
improved financial performance aided by regular rate increases in a declining
fuel price environment. Moderating the performance is the elevated level of
payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT).
REGULAR RATE INCREASES: BPU is implementing a multi-year rate increase plan,
following a cost-of-service study. Fitch notes that BPU has already implemented
three rate increases since July 2010, and a final increase is planned for
January 2013.
FLEXIBLE RATE STRUCTURE: BPU benefits from a flexible rate structure that helps
in recovering variable costs in a timely manner. The rate structure includes an
energy cost adjustment charge, a PILOT charge and the recently implemented
environmental surcharge.
SIGNIFICANT CAPEX PLAN REQUIRING FUTURE RATE INCREASES: Capex through 2016 is
estimated at about $620 million. Fitch believes that the majority of planned
capex is non-discretionary and will require periodic rate increases beyond 2013
to preserve financial metrics.
WEAK SERVICE AREA DEMOGRAPHICS: The 'A+' rating takes into account the service
area's below-average wealth indicators and large commercial and industrial
customer base. However, these factors are partially offset by the lack of
customer concentration and stable financial metrics, supported by the combined
system's effective cost-recovery mechanisms.
ENVIRONMENTAL UNCERTAINTY MITIGATED: BPU's coal units supply nearly 90% of its
energy requirement. Through a combination of capital upgrades and fuel
switching, BPU is better positioned to meet the new environmental regulations
relating to sulphur oxides (SOx) and mercury. Favorably, the recent
implementation of an environmental surcharge in the rate structure provides an
effective mechanism to recoup these costs.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
NON-ADHERENCE TO THE RATE INCREASE PLAN: The recently improved and projected
financial metrics are predicated on future rate increases. Implementation of the
approved rate plan and related rate adjustments to fund the utility's
significant capex plan will therefore be a key rating driver. The current rating
assumes a clear movement in BPU's cash position toward management's stated goal
of 60 days.
CREDIT PROFILE
BPU is a combined electric and water utility system serving approximately 63,000
electric and 50,000 water customers. The utility's electric system is an
integrated system consisting of generation, transmission, and distribution
assets. Approximately 85% of BPU's revenue is derived from the electric system,
with the balance coming from the water system. Sales to commercial and
industrial customers account for about 60% of the electric system revenue, with
residential customers accounting for approximately 20%.
Rate Increases Stabilize Financial Performance
BPU's board recently approved a multiyear electric and water rate adjustment
plan through 2013. As per the plan electric rates will be increased 7% annually,
while water rates will be increased approximately 7.75% annually through 2013.
The utility has already implemented the first two rate increases under the plan.
BPU's financial performance has fluctuated over the last few years. The utility
was affected by the recession of 2008 and 2009 given the share of commercial and
industrial customers in its revenue mix. Financial performance improved in 2010
and 2011 as a result of the recovery and rate increases.
Sizable PILOT Payments
BPU is exempt from federal and state income taxes, as well as local property
taxes as with most public power utilities. However, it is required to make a
PILOT payment to the Unified Government of Wyandotte County (UG) of between 5%
and 15% of gross revenues. BPU also contributes to the UG in the form of free
services. Taken together, the free services and PILOT payment range from 12%-15%
of total revenue, which is high for the rating category. Concurrently with the
recession, BPU increased its annual PILOT payment to UG resulting in a decline
in coverage and liquidity level. The higher PILOT payment is not expected to be
reduced in the near future to pre-recession levels.
Debt service coverage reduced from 1.52 times (x) in 2008 to 0.78x in 2009 as a
result of the higher PILOT payment. Coverage improved in 2010 as a result of
increased sales and the midyear rate adjustment. The utility is forecasting debt
service coverage, on a MADS basis, of between 1.75x and 1.93x after payment of
PILOT. Liquidity is forecasted to increase to 60 days by 2013. Fitch notes BPU's
commitment to preserving financial health through its flexible rate structure
and regular rate increases despite maintaining the recently increased PILOT
payment.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by
information from Creditscope.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012);
--'U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria' (Jan. 11, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria
U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria