July 30 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to the following
Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, Missouri (the district) revenue bonds:
--$225 million wastewater system (the system) revenue bonds, series 2012A.
The bonds are expected to sell via negotiation the week of Aug. 6. Proceeds will
be used to finance improvements to the district's wastewater system, fund a debt
service reserve and pay costs of issuance.
Fitch also affirms its 'AA+' rating on the following district debt:
--$404.9 million in outstanding parity wastewater system revenue bonds.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by pledged revenues of the system after payment of
operations and maintenance expenses. Pledged revenues include all operating
revenues from the sanitary sewer system, interest earnings (excluding interest
earnings derived from state revolving fund bonds, stormwater revenues, and
obligations issued by the district related to its sub-districts), hedge
payments, and amounts in the renewal and extension and debt service reserve
funds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
WEAKENED BUT SATISFACTORY COVERAGE MARGINS: Total debt service coverage (DSC)
declined as expected in fiscal 2011 to 1.7x, after generating coverage levels
above 2.5x over the fiscal 2005 to 2009 period, and margins are expected to
remain at these lower levels going forward. Nevertheless, DSC levels remain
consistent with the 'AA+' rating level.
GROWING DEBT BURDEN: Leverage ratios currently are moderate, although they are
projected to more than double over the next five years with implementation of
the district's large capital improvement and replacement program (CIRP).
STRONG LIQUIDITY: Liquidity margins are projected to remain strong; unrestricted
cash and investments at year end fiscal 2011 equaled well over one year of
operations.
ADEQUATE RATE FLEXIBILITY: User charges are moderate but will increase to fund
increasing capital and operating costs, reducing overall affordability. Rates
are reviewed and adjustments are proposed by a 15-member rate commission (RC)
before recommendations are made to the district's Board of Trustees.
STABLE ECONOMY: The large service area -- including St. Louis and most of St.
Louis County--is stable and diverse.
CREDIT PROFILE
REDUCED BUT STILL SOUND FINANCIAL METRICS
All-in annual DSC (including senior and subordinate-lien debt) had historically
been very strong, comfortably exceeding 2.5x through fiscal 2009. Senior-lien
DSC declined as expected to 3.1x in fiscal 2011 from 6.1x in fiscal 2009 and
all-in DSC declined to 1.7x in the same year from 2.8x in fiscal 2009. The
decline was driven by a modest reduction in operating revenues, a sharp drop in
investment earnings, and an increase in expenditures, particularly for one-time
projects and studies for the development of the CIRP. Due to the planned
borrowings associated with the CIRP and consent decree, total coverage on all
outstanding and anticipated debt is projected to be in the 1.6x - 1.7x range and
coverage on senior lien debt is projected to be in the 2.3x - 2.8x range for
fiscals 2013 - 2016. Fitch's rating incorporates the weaker DSC, although any
deterioration in financial performance beyond projected levels could result in
negative rating action.
Reserve balances remain strong, with unrestricted cash and investments at 2011
fiscal year-end equal to $228 million or more than 500 days of operations. Based
on projected cash flows through fiscal 2016, cash balances should remain fairly
sizeable relative to other utilities.
REGULATORY
The district executed a consent decree with the EPA in July 2011 that
substantially aligns with the district's CIRP. The consent decree provides for
an estimated $4.7 billion in projects implemented over 23 years that include the
elimination of sanitary sewer overflows (SSO), implementation of the combined
sewer overflow (CSO) long-term control plan, and asset reinvestment. The consent
decree was entered into on Aug. 4, 2011 with no substantive changes after the
public comment period.
RISING DEBT AND CAPITAL NEEDS
The fiscal years 2012 - 2016 capital program totals a substantial $1.13 billion,
with approximately 50% of the costs focused on SSO remediation, 13% for CSO
control, and the remainder dedicated for other system projects and wastewater
treatment.
Approximately 80% of the plan through fiscal 2016 is expected to be funded from
existing and planned debt, which marks a departure from the district's goal of
providing at least 50% capital funding from equity. As a result, leverage ratios
are expected to more than double over the next five years, with outstanding debt
per capita increasing from a current $447 in fiscal 2011 to over $1,100 by
fiscal 2016.
Bonding capacity requires voter approval and the board maintains strong voter
confidence, as evidenced by the 85% approval rate of the recent $945 million
authorization in June 2012. The current offering represents the first
installment of the 2012 authorization to fund a portion of the CIRP/consent
decree requirements.
REDUCED AFFORDABILITY
To support the additional planned debt, the board recently approved annual rate
increases averaging 9.8% for fiscal 2013 through 2016. The current average
monthly wastewater bill of $28.73 is considered affordable at 0.6% of median
household income, but the planned rate hikes will reduce overall affordability.
SERVICE AREA
Serving a population of around 1.4 million and roughly 425,000 accounts, the
district was established in 1954 to provide wastewater treatment and stormwater
services to both the city of St. Louis and the vast majority of St. Louis
County. The customer base is stable, with accounts experiencing no growth over
the past five fiscal years. For May 2012, the county unemployment was 6.8%,
compared to the state rate of 7.0% and national rate of 7.9%. The St. Louis
metropolitan area is the primary economic engine for Missouri and home to a
number of Fortune 1,000 companies. Given its access to major waterways, it is a
hub for trade and distribution.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was informed by information from
CreditScope.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012);
--'U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria' (Aug. 10, 2011);
--'2012 Water and Sewer Medians' (Dec. 8, 2011);
--'2012 Outlook: Water and Sewer Sector' (Dec. 8, 2011).
