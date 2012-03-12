March 12 - OVERVIEW
March 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its
preliminary ratings to Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding LLC's $250
million vacation timeshare loan-backed notes (see list).
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by vacation
ownership interval (timeshare) loans.
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of March 12, 2012.
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that
differ from the preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect our opinion of the credit enhancement
available in the form of subordination, overcollateralization, a reserve
account, and available excess spread. Our preliminary ratings also reflect our
view of Wyndham Consumer Finance Inc.'s (WCF's) servicing ability and
experience in the timeshare market.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding LLC
Class Rating Amount
A A+ (sf) 192.85
B BBB (sf) 57.15