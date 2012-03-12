March 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has
assigned its 'BBB+' issue-level rating to Norfolk Southern Corp.'s $600
million senior notes due 2022. Norfolk Southern will use proceeds from the debt
issuance to fund general corporate purposes.
Our ratings on Norfolk, Va.-based Norfolk Southern Corp. reflect its solid
competitive position as one of the two large eastern freight railroads, its
strong liquidity, and the favorable industry risk characteristics of the U.S.
freight railroad industry. Price competition from other railroads and trucking
companies and the capital intensity of the industry partly offset these
strengths. As a result of modest volume growth and mid-single-digit percentage
price increases, we expect Norfolk Southern to maintain satisfactory operating
profitability and generate funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the
high-30% area in 2012. We characterize the company's business risk as
"strong," its financial risk as "intermediate," and its liquidity as "strong,"
as our criteria define the terms.
For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, Norfolk Southern generated FFO to total
debt of 39% and debt to capital of 48%. In the near term, we expect Norfolk
Southern to continue generating satisfactory credit metrics and significant
free cash flow due to generally favorable pricing trends and ongoing
productivity improvements. If the financial profile weakens, either as a
result of greater-than-expected shareholder rewards or earnings pressures,
resulting in FFO to total debt consistently to less than 25% without
recovering, we could lower the ratings. Alternatively, we could raise the
ratings if earnings growth results in FFO to total debt greater than 45% and
debt to total capital less than 40%.
RATINGS LIST
Norfolk Southern Corp.
Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/A-2
Rating Assigned
$600 mil. senior notes due 2022 BBB+
