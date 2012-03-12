March 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB+' issue-level rating to Norfolk Southern Corp.'s $600 million senior notes due 2022. Norfolk Southern will use proceeds from the debt issuance to fund general corporate purposes. Our ratings on Norfolk, Va.-based Norfolk Southern Corp. reflect its solid competitive position as one of the two large eastern freight railroads, its strong liquidity, and the favorable industry risk characteristics of the U.S. freight railroad industry. Price competition from other railroads and trucking companies and the capital intensity of the industry partly offset these strengths. As a result of modest volume growth and mid-single-digit percentage price increases, we expect Norfolk Southern to maintain satisfactory operating profitability and generate funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the high-30% area in 2012. We characterize the company's business risk as "strong," its financial risk as "intermediate," and its liquidity as "strong," as our criteria define the terms. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, Norfolk Southern generated FFO to total debt of 39% and debt to capital of 48%. In the near term, we expect Norfolk Southern to continue generating satisfactory credit metrics and significant free cash flow due to generally favorable pricing trends and ongoing productivity improvements. If the financial profile weakens, either as a result of greater-than-expected shareholder rewards or earnings pressures, resulting in FFO to total debt consistently to less than 25% without recovering, we could lower the ratings. Alternatively, we could raise the ratings if earnings growth results in FFO to total debt greater than 45% and debt to total capital less than 40%. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Credit FAQ: What's Ahead For The Railroad Sector In 2012?, Dec. 8, 2011 -- Summary: Norfolk Southern Corp., Oct. 20, 2011 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Norfolk Southern Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 Rating Assigned $600 mil. senior notes due 2022 BBB+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.