March 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has
assigned its 'BBB+' issue rating to ERAC USA Finance LLC's notes maturing in
2017 and 2042, rule 144A offerings without registration rights. ERAC's parent,
Enterprise Holdings Inc., guarantees the notes. The company will use proceeds
for general corporate purposes.
The ratings on St. Louis, Mo.-based Enterprise and ERAC, Enterprise's wholly
owned finance subsidiary, reflect Enterprise's leading market position in the
relatively stable off-airport (replacement and local) segment of the car
rental industry, good earnings, and cash flow generation. Enterprise (parent
of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Alamo Rent-A-Car, and National Car Rental) is the
largest global car rental company, although most of its operations are based
in the U.S., with close to $13 billion of revenues in fiscal 2011 (ended July
31).
Despite expected pressure on earnings and cash flow due to higher vehicle
prices, we expect Enterprise's financial profile to remain relatively
consistent through 2013, with FFO to debt averaging in the mid- to high 40%
area over that period. We could raise ratings if demand is stronger or prices
on new vehicles are lower than we currently expect, resulting in FFO to debt
of more than 50% on a sustained basis. We are unlikely to lower ratings.
However, we could if FFO to debt declined to the mid-30% area for a sustained
period, for example because of significantly weaker demand associated with
reduced airline travel, or if the used car market declined to the depressed
levels of late 2008-early 2009, resulting in losses on sales of vehicles.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Summary: Enterprise Holdings Inc., Sept. 27, 2011
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
RATINGS LIST
Enterprise Holdings Inc.
Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/A-2
Ratings Assigned
ERAC USA Finance LLC
Senior unsecured notes due 2017 and 2042 BBB+
