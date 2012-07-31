(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 - The desire of many retail investors to remain on the sidelines amid growing economic uncertainty is hitting U.S. discount brokers hard, tempering the outlook for industry revenue growth. Fitch Ratings believes that the decline in trading activity is further evidence of a broader shift in sentiment as global market turmoil and uncertainty over events in Europe push more individual investors away from active trading positions. While second-quarter financial results for U.S. discount brokers such as Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade were satisfactory, largely because of their banking revenue growth, the quarter's results also indicated significant declines in retail trading volumes. The firms also reported some pressure on trade pricing. Growing concerns over a global slowdown contributed to weaker trading activity on exchanges worldwide in the second quarter. The World Federation of Exchanges reported earlier this month that global equity trading volume in the first half of 2012 was down 14% year over year. Charles Schwab noted that average daily trades fell by 10% sequentially in the second quarter. E-Trade reported that average daily volume in the second quarter fell 6% year over year and 12% sequentially. We note that discount brokers' business models have become more diverse over the last several years, with areas such as banking and asset management becoming larger parts of their business model. This should provide some brokers with improved operating flexibility should the decline in retail investor trading persist over the long term. Beyond the discount brokers, other institutions have confirmed the shift in allocation trends for investors. Both State Street and Northern Trust indicated on their earnings calls that second-quarter funds flows continued to move away from equity and actively managed products toward fixed-income and passive investments. It remains to be seen whether the current market uncertainty and volatility creates a long lasting shift in small investors' appetite for stocks, or if the current shift away from risk is temporary. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)