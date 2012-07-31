July 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Sigma Alimentos, S.A. de
C.V. (Sigma) as follows:
--Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
--Local currency IDR at 'BBB-';
--USD450 million senior unsecured notes due 2018 at 'BBB-';
--USD250 million senior unsecured notes due 2019 at 'BBB-';
--National scale long-term rating at 'AA-(mex)';
--Local Certificados Bursatiles issuances SIGMA 07, SIGMA 07-2, SIGMA 08 and
SIGMA 08U at 'AA-(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Strong Business Profile:
Sigma's ratings continue to reflect the company's leading market positions in
most of its categories in the Mexican processed food industry, its strong brand
recognition in the markets where it operates, and its extensive refrigerated
distribution network that provides a key competitive advantage. The ratings also
incorporate Sigma's stable operating performance and free cash flow generation.
Sigma is the leading producer of processed foods in Mexico that includes
processed meats, cheese, yogurt and refrigerated meals where it possesses
important market share positions in those categories. Additionally, in the U.S.
Sigma is the leading producer of package meats in the value segment under the
brand of Bar-S, which is highly recognized among consumers.
Sigma benefits from a geographically diversified revenue stream and broad
portfolio of brands. In 2011, sales from its operations outside Mexico
represented 33% of consolidated revenue being the U.S. operations the highest
contributor with around 25% of total revenues. Furthermore, in terms of product
portfolio, 67% of Sigma's total revenues came from processed meats, while dairy
products (cheese and yogurt, among others) and other processed foods contributed
with 29% and 4%, respectively. Fitch believes that geographic diversification of
revenues and a broad product portfolio of brands lowers business risk and cash
flow volatility.
Stable Profitability:
Fitch estimates that Sigma's EBTIDA margin will remain above 12% range for the
rest of the year despite the volatility of raw materials and exchange rate.
Historically, EBITDA margins have stayed stable across economic cycles. Sigma's
product portfolio of recognized brands of processed food products has allowed it
to implement price increases to partially compensate the pressure from higher
costs of raw materials and depreciation of the Mexican peso against U.S. dollar.
In addition, continuous cost savings initiatives and the remaining synergies
expected from Bar-S will contribute to mitigate these negative effects on
Sigma's operating margins. For the last 12 months (LTM) ended June 30, 2012, the
company's EBITDA margin was approximately 13% with an EBITDA of MXN5.6 billion.
Leverage Declining:
The ratings incorporate Fitch's previous expectation of lower leverage ratios by
2012. For the LTM ended in June 30, 2012, total debt to EBITDA and net debt to
EBITDA were 2.5 times (x) and 2.3x, respectively. These ratios compare favorably
with last year same figures of 2.9x and 2.6x. Leverage improvement has come
mainly by better operating results and modest debt reduction. Total debt as of
June 30, 2012 was MXN14.1 billion. Fitch does not expect any material increases
in debt and estimates that total debt to EBITDA should gradually decline over
the medium term.
Sustained Free Cash Flow Generation:
Free cash flow generation (FCF; cash flow from operations less capital
expenditures and dividends) gives Sigma financial flexibility to manage its
capital structure. Over the cycle the company's internal cash flow generation
has been sufficient to cover its working capital requirements, capex and
dividends and Fitch expects Sigma to maintain this trend in the long term.
Sigma's funds from operations generation (FFO) and FCF have averaged annually in
the last five years around MXN2.5 billion and MXN700 million, respectively.
Liquidity and Debt Profile Manageable:
Sigma has ample liquidity. At June 30, 2012, the company had MXN1 billion of
cash and marketable securities and MXN222 million of short-term debt.
Additionally, Sigma's liquidity is supported by USD100 million of available
committed credit lines that expires until April 2016. The company does not have
any significant debt due in 2012 and 2013. Significant upcoming debt maturities
are due in 2014 and include MXN1.6 billion of local issuances and USD90 million
in bank loans. Fitch believes that Sigma has sufficient financial flexibility to
face these debt amortizations in the following years.
Key Rating Drivers:
Fitch will view as positive to credit quality a combination of debt reductions
or higher operating income and cash flow generation that will approximate gross
leverage, measured as total debt to EBITDA, to around 2.0x. Conversely, Sigma's
ratings could come under pressure by a deterioration of its financial
performance and cash flow generation or by a large debt acquisition that results
in a sustained increase in gross leverage above 3.0x.