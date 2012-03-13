March 13 - Fitch Ratings has placed the 'A+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of NSTAR Electric on Rating Watch Negative. Concurrently, Fitch Ratings has downgraded the short-term IDR of NSTAR Electric to 'F1' from 'F1+' (the short-term rating is not on Rating Watch Negative). Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch Negative at completion of the plan to merge NSTAR (IDR 'A-'/Rating Watch Negative) and Northeast Utilities (NU; IDR 'BBB'/Rating Watch Positive). Rationale The Rating Watch Negative for NSTAR Electric is driven by a recent merger development whereby on Feb. 15, 2012, NSTAR and NU (together the companies) entered into comprehensive merger settlement agreements with the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER) and the Massachusetts Attorney General (AG). These agreements establish regulatory conditions intended to support the State of Massachusetts' net benefits standard of review for the proposed merger of the companies, and include a one-time rate credit for Massachusetts customers, a 44 month utility distribution rate freeze through year-end 2015, the deferment until Jan. 1, 2014 of storm costs related to Tropical Storm Irene and the October snowstorm with a carrying charge equal to the prime rate, and environmental commitments, including a 15-year power purchase agreement for 129 MW of the Cape Wind offshore wind project. During the rate freeze all synergy savings are retained by the company. Fitch expects the inclusion of a 44 month base distribution rate freeze will pressure NSTAR Electric's margins, and cost deferrals and absence of bonus depreciation will pressure funds from operations over the same time period. Prior to being a party to this settlement agreement, Fitch expected NSTAR Electric to file a new multi-year distribution rate case with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) in 2012. Additionally, recovery of costs related to Tropical Storm Irene and the October 2011 snowstorm would be deferred to be recoverable in rates over a five-year period starting Jan. 1, 2014. Mitigating substantial deterioration of financial metrics through 2015 is the continuation of existing rate-making mechanisms, including pension trackers and mechanisms designed to facilitate timely recovery of costs related to fuel supply and energy efficiency. Sufficient Liquidity Position Fitch considers the liquidity position sufficient relative to the moderate level of funding needs. NSTAR Electric had $309 million in available borrowing capacity at Dec. 31, 2011. Short-term borrowings are used primarily as back-up to the commercial paper program. The $450 million bank credit facility expires in December 2012, and Fitch would expect the company to maintain a liquidity position sufficient for the level of funding needs at the utility in 2012 and thereafter. The short-term rating downgrade to 'F1' from 'F1+' reflects Fitch's standard long-term, short-term rating linkage. Fitch expects the merger to close by mid-April 2012 and will resolve the Rating Watch Negative prior to merger close. Should a rating action occur, Fitch expects a one notch move. Fitch places the following ratings of NSTAR Electric on Rating Watch Negative: NSTAR Electric --IDR at 'A+'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-'; --Preferred stock at 'A'. Fitch downgrades the short-term IDR of NSTAR Electric as follows: --Short-term IDR and commercial paper to 'F1' from 'F1+'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011; --'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas and Water Companies', May 16, 2011; --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage', Aug. 12, 2011; and --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities', May 12, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities