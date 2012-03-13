March 13 - Overview -- The Netherlands-based AerCap Holdings N.V. is a major provider of aircraft operating leases. -- We are assigning a 'BBB-' corporate credit rating. -- The outlook is stable. We expect AerCap's financial profile to remain relatively consistent through 2013 despite its purchase of an additional 38 aircraft. Rating Action On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-' corporate credit rating to The Netherlands-based AerCap Holdings N.V.. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating on AerCap Holdings N.V. reflects its position as a major provider of aircraft operating leases and its ownership of new-technology aircraft with relatively stable asset values. We expect that the company will maintain a relatively consistent financial profile through 2013, despite the addition of 38 aircraft over that period. Inherent risks of cyclical demand and lease rates for aircraft, as well as a substantial percentage of encumbered assets, limit the credit rating. We characterize AerCap's business risk profile as "satisfactory," its financial risk profile as "significant," and its liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. As of Dec. 31, 2011, AerCap's portfolio comprised 251 aircraft it owns and 42 it manages for third parties. This places the company among the largest global aircraft lessors in the second tier, based on fleet size, which also includes Aviation Capital Group Corp. (ACG), CIT Aerospace International, RBS Aviation Capital (which has reached an agreement to be sold to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.), Babcock and Brown Air Ltd., AWAS Aviation Capital Ltd., and BOC (Bank of China) Ltd. The aircraft fleet of each of these companies is, however, much smaller than that of GECAS (GE Capital Aviation Services) and International Lease Finance Corp. (ILFC), in terms of both the number and value of aircraft. AerCap's fleet comprises primarily the most popular and liquid (in resale and re-lease markets) narrowbody Airbus A320s and Boeing 737s (combined 73% of net book value of owned aircraft); the balance is mostly widebody Airbus A330s (23%), also popular and fairly liquid aircraft. The company's portfolio, among the youngest in the industry with an average age of 5.5 years, is well-diversified geographically. Its customer base consists of 101 airlines, with the largest lessee representing 8% of 2011 lease revenues. AerCap has 58 aircraft on order--primarily B737-800s, with a modest number of A320s and A330s--to be delivered through 2016. AerCap has also added to its fleet through of sale/leaseback transactions with airlines. For example, in July 2011, AerCap entered into an agreement with American Airlines for the sale/leaseback of 35 of American's B737-800 deliveries through 2014, most of which are included in the 58 aircraft pending deliveries. AerCap structured the transaction so that it has limited exposure to American's bankruptcy. It structured the transaction as a "financial accommodation"--not a lease--and does not guarantee the financing agreement. We expect the company to take advantage of other sale/leaseback opportunities resulting from ongoing constraints in the market for aircraft financing, which we expect to continue as many commercial banks cut back lending to airlines. Similar to most other aircraft operating lessors, AerCap has experienced reduced rental rates on new aircraft leases, due to weaker demand for certain aircraft types and lower interest rates (a major driver of lease rates, along with supply and demand) since 2008. Even so, AerCap's lease revenues rose by 13% in 2011, compared with 2010, primarily because of strengthening lease rates for B737-800s and the addition of 13 new aircraft. AerCap has a good track record in repossessing aircraft and restructuring leases, which has resulted in only modest losses in these situations. Similar to other providers of transportation equipment operating leases, AerCap is more highly leveraged than a typical industrial company with the same rating; thus, credit metrics tend to be weaker as well. AerCap lost $53 million on the October 2011 sale of its AeroTurbine aircraft parts sales business to ILFC. Including that loss, AerCap's 2011 earnings declined to $172 million in 2011 from $208 million in 2010. However, EBITDA interest coverage declined only modestly, to about 3.1x from 3.5x, while funds from operations (FFO) to debt increased to about 12% from 9%. Debt decreased by about $450 million due to the elimination of AeroTurbine's debt. We expect AerCap's credit metrics to remain relatively consistent through 2013, with incremental debt to finance committed aircraft deliveries and aircraft acquired through sale/leasebacks offsetting increased earnings and cash flow from the additional aircraft. These ratios are somewhat stronger than 'BBB-' rated ILFC's and 'BBB' rated ACG's (both of which incorporate one notch for potential parental support). Secured debt accounts for approximately two-thirds of AerCap's assets, mostly asset-backed securities (ABS) financing, export credit agency (ECA) facilities, and other secured credit facilities. We expect AerCap to continue to take advantage of ECA and other secured credit facility financings to fund new aircraft deliveries. AerCap has indicated it also could return to the ABS market if it is cost-efficient. Therefore, we don't expect the percentage of AerCap's assets pledged as collateral for financing aircraft to decline materially from current levels. A high proportion of secured assets means that fewer are available as collateral for future borrowings. Liquidity We characterize AerCap's liquidity as adequate. AerCap has access to several secured credit facilities and to ECA facilities, to fund most aircraft deliveries through 2013. It has a $775 million secured revolving facility that revolves through May 2013 and then terms out through 2016, which can fund up to six of the American Airlines aircraft, and a $400 million secured facility to fund 12 of the American aircraft. In accordance with our methodology and assumptions, the relevant aspects of AerCap's liquidity include our expectations that: -- Cash sources will exceed cash uses by about 1.2x (the minimum threshold for an adequate designation) in 2012; -- Net sources would be positive, even with a 15% decline in EBITDA, consistent with our criteria standard of 15%; -- AerCap likely will be able to absorb high-impact, low-probability events with limited refinancing; and -- The company will maintain prudent financial risk management. We expect that sources of funds will consist of: -- Cash, -- Funds from operations, -- Proceeds from aircraft sales, -- Access to various bank and export credit agency financings to fund new aircraft purchases, and -- Potential capital market transactions. Major uses of funds include: -- Debt maturities of $813 million in 2012 and $743 million in 2013, including ABS maturities of more than $300 million each year that are amortized through cash flow generation and are discretionary; and -- Committed capital expenditures for new aircraft of about $900 million each year, most of which has committed funding in place. Outlook The outlook is stable. We expect AerCap's financial profile to remain relatively consistent through 2013, despite incremental debt to fund the addition of a substantial number of committed aircraft deliveries over that period. The company could also acquire further aircraft through sale/leasebacks. We could raise ratings if stronger demand significantly improved aircraft lease rates, resulting in FFO to debt increasing to the mid-teens percent area for a sustained period. We could lower ratings if lease rates deteriorated, causing FFO to debt to decline to a high-single-digit percentage for a sustained period, or if the company's access to capital became constrained. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Rating Assigned AerCap Holdings N.V. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.